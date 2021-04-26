First responder Alzheimer's training is imperative
As unsettling as it may be to watch the video of the recent arrest of Karen Garner, a 73-year-old Loveland woman with Alzheimer’s, it may lead to a more positive outcome for other Coloradans.
There are 76,000 Colorado residents living with Alzheimer's, a progressive disease affecting the brain that currently has no cure. Sadly, half of those individuals are undiagnosed.
Because Alzheimer’s can take up to 20 years to progress, many thousands of our loved ones are living with it in varying stages, often walking, shopping and even working among us, sometimes challenged to understand or respond to directions or commands from emergency workers, particularly in times of stress or crisis. For that reason, the Alzheimer's Association implores all first responder agencies — including police, fire and EMTs — to take advantage of our first responder training. This free resource can help these essential workers assess situations and react appropriately to ensure the safety and welfare of all involved.
If the actions taken by the Loveland Police Department to partner with the Alzheimer's Association on training inspires other first-responder agencies to engage similarly, we can reduce the likelihood of these tragic situations occurring and help ensure that our first responders have a better understanding of the needs of some of our most at-risk older adults.
RoseMary Jaramillo, regional director, Central Colorado Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado
Colorado Springs
LETTERS POLICY: Letters to the editor and occasional guest columns are published on a space-available basis, first-come, first-served in the Cheyenne Edition. Email letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes. The Cheyenne Edition reserves the right to edit submissions.