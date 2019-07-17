Our Feathered Friends (a poem)

The voices are raised in song

as the sunrise gleams a soft pale light.

These companions give so much joy

it’s such a beautiful sight.

The beautiful birds thrust out their chests

and give out an incredible chant

It’s amazing how these pals can do

what us humans can’t.

Their feathers are colorful and bright

with designs that are unique and their own.

Our friends resemble a rainbow

with all its beauty and tone.

Their special gift given to us

comes from up high

As their wings are raised

they fly through the miraculous sky.

I know they’ll return

when the time is right.

I’ll be waiting and watching for them

patiently searching with all of my might.

Katherine Donahue

Colorado Springs

