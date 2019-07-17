Our Feathered Friends (a poem)
The voices are raised in song
as the sunrise gleams a soft pale light.
These companions give so much joy
it’s such a beautiful sight.
The beautiful birds thrust out their chests
and give out an incredible chant
It’s amazing how these pals can do
what us humans can’t.
Their feathers are colorful and bright
with designs that are unique and their own.
Our friends resemble a rainbow
with all its beauty and tone.
Their special gift given to us
comes from up high
As their wings are raised
they fly through the miraculous sky.
I know they’ll return
when the time is right.
I’ll be waiting and watching for them
patiently searching with all of my might.
Katherine Donahue
Colorado Springs