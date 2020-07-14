Re: July 8 guest column, “It’s time for Cheyenne Mountain High School to change its mascot”
I wanted to register my offense at the guest article about changing the Cheyenne Mountain High School mascot.
I’m am very tired of activist white people trying to “correct” the injustices done 200 years ago by doing things like changing a high school mascot or logo. Doing things like this erases the pride and historic lineage of decades of graduates from a school like Cheyenne Mountain.
There are no local people of Native American heritage who are legitimately offended by the CMHS logo. These efforts to do away with any logo or mascot that could have any negative racial impacts are perpetrated by spineless marketing departments or activists with other agendas.
Erasing the names and logos of schools that local kids attended under and graduated under and their kids graduated under and their grandkids graduated under tears down the social fabric of our communities. How far will we let this go?
If anything the white man has used attached to the Native American culture should be changed then shouldn’t we get rid of the very name of Cheyenne Mountain High School along with every street, country club and (oops) ... newspaper ... using that offensive white privileged word borrowed from an Indian tribe?
Let’s be sensible, no one who attends these schools with Indian ascribed names or logos really believes they are committing racism by having that logo on their letter jacket or notebook. This article jumps on the bandwagon of current racial events. These ideas of logo racism are perpetrated by people wanting to tear down the fabric that makes us America. Let’s not allow them to do that.
Jay Carlson
Colorado Springs
