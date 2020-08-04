Re: July 22 From the Editor column
My husband and I signed up for mail in ballots a long time ago as it was a lot easier than having to make time to go to a polling site. While we used to mail them, now we go to designated ballot boxes to hand in our votes. One year it was at the DMV, last year at the Citadel Mall’s north entrance and this year’s primary, at the youth baseball field’s parking lot diagonally across from the Post Office on Alvarado. While there are people who would try to commit fraud with these ballots, I think it would be difficult considering the vetting the ballots would get to make sure they are legitimate; after doing this for so many years, the people inspecting the ballots and counting the votes have got it down pat and have become quite efficient. All states should follow Colorado Springs example.
Val Tenhaeff
Colorado Springs
Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis in the Cheyenne Edition. Send letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. Letters should have the author's full name, address and phone number for verification purposes. The Cheyenne Edition reserves the right to edit submissions.