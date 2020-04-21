On behalf of the Alzheimer’s Association
For 332,000 Coloradans affected by Alzheimer’s disease (76,000 living with the disease and 256,000 unpaid caregivers), the coronavirus (COVID-19) has created new challenges. Caring for loved ones with dementia in our homes already poses many challenges. Doing it under the “stay at home” guidelines without the support of family and friends can make it even more stressful.
And for those of us with loved ones quarantined in memory care facilities, the strain of not being able to see and care for them in person is heartbreaking. In times like these, I cannot help but think of my grandmother who lit up with joy upon seeing me, even when she didn’t know who I was. It can seem impossible to take care of our loved ones at such a distance.
But the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado can help. While its staff is working from home in accordance with public health guidelines, most of the Association’s services are available online or by telephone. Education classes. Support groups. Counsel from trained professionals. All are still available — at no charge.
It’s important to note that most of the Association’s educational programs are delivered by volunteers, just like me. There’s always a need for more help until we find a cure.
Whether you’re seeking tips on how to care for your loved one at home or stay connected with the loved ones you can’t see face-to-face, the Alzheimer’s Association is there for you. Call the free 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org.
Helen Sweeney
Alzheimer’s Ambassador
Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis in the Cheyenne Edition. Send letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes. The editor reserves the right to edit submissions.