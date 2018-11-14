Letter to the Editor - Nov. 14, 2018
We welcome your viewpoint. Send letters of 500 words or fewer to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
BEWARE OF LOCAL ROOFERS TAKING ADVANTAGE OF SENIORS
We live in Cheyenne Canyon just off the 1500 block of Cheyenne Road. On Aug. 6, the hailstorm hit doing extensive damage to our roof and skylights. We hired the contractor that had put on new roof eight months prior. We were told we were first to get our roof and skylights replaced. You expect your contractor to be honest, but this is not the case with K.H. Roofing and Construction. They show up around 10 or so then have to leave to get supplies.Our neighbors contractor showed up at 7 and worked until 5:30 and had supplies delivered. K. H. said that they had ordered the skylights, windows, screens, but when I checked they had not. The room under the skylights received water damage. They replaced the paneling, but in two different shades. The same with the carpet. The trim job my seventh-grade shop teacher would give two F’s. The fence repair half done. The deck never touched. The corrugated material over the back deck is warping.
This ordeal started on Aug. 6. As I was starting to cover the skylights, K. H. showed up. Dan Wright and his foreman covered the skylights. Holding the plastic down with firewood, a shovel, whatever was near. A few days later we got rain and wind, and it blew the plastic off. My 72-year-old wife, who had a stroke a couple of years ago, and I crawled up on the roof to cover the skylights. This was scary having your wife on the roof when it was raining.
If you give Kevin Hoyt or Dan Wright money, kiss it goodbye. The final straw was when Dan Wright and his foreman showed up with a final bill of $12,610 for the interior work. My wife told them that they would not get another nickel. That is when they threatened to put a lien on our home. That didn’t work, so they would settle for $7,500, then $3,500.
I see many of their signs along Cheyenne Road and wonder how many more old people, like ourselves, are being taken. Kevin Hoyt and Dan Wright have no intention of finishing this job. And you talk about out of town roofers. You can’t get them on their cell phones; their mail box is always full. They don’t have an office phone. We were taken for a lot money. Looks like I will have sue to get back what they owe us. Beware of K. H. Roofing and Construction.
Winland Sisk
Winfield Avenue