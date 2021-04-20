“You’re out of the woods, you’re out of the dark, you’re out of the night. Step into the sun, step into the light.” If these lyrics sound familiar, you’re probably 40s or older.
The lyrics have been around since 1939 when “The Wizard of Oz” was released. As the song was sung, Dorothy skipped along with her basket while Toto ran next to the Scarecrow, Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion. As they emerged from the forest into a field of flowers, they came upon the yellow brick road and gazed at a castle in the distance. The sky was blue and the sun was out.
Lately, around here, it feels as if we’re coming out of the dark and into the light. Daffodils spring up and the grass is a deeper shade of green. Signs of hope are in the air and things seem less frantic. There’s some optimism across the country as more and more people are vaccinated against the coronavirus. Families are emerging from their homes and regaining routines which never wavered until last spring.
Last week, I noticed a group of young kids running out of a small fort in the neighborhood park. It looked like it was made of plywood, branches and some old blankets. As kids, we used to make forts in the basement with a couple of folding chairs draped with old sheets. Inside, we had a few flashlights, some snacks and a pile of Legos. Forts and caves are great hiding places, no matter whether they’re inside or outside.
Maybe you have a “man-cave” in your house or a space where you go to be alone. Or, maybe it’s a tool shed, a greenhouse or the garage where you fix things and listen to loud music.
In Australia, hundreds of men’s sheds were built in the late 1990s. Men who are unemployed or retired use the sheds to build or fix things as well as socialize with friends and neighbors. It’s become a movement in Australia, partly because research has shown that mental illness disorders which can arise from isolation and declining health often improve when there’s a sense of community and a renewed sense of one’s meaning and life purpose. Now, there are over 1,000 men’s sheds across Australia, many of which receive government grants that pay for woodworking materials, tools or other supplies.
In the past few years, groups of women in Ireland, the United Kingdom and Australia have created women’s sheds otherwise known as “She-Sheds.” One group of women renovated an abandoned shed and then focused on providing support for victims of domestic violence. They set aside an area where these women could pick up free supplies of clothing, towels and linens as they fled violent situations. Another group created a classroom where women could learn new marketable skills, from computer skills to financial management skills.
Sometimes, the women who gather at the shed are newly widowed, unemployed, or are parents looking for likeminded moms and new friends. The vast majority of women’s sheds focus on community-oriented projects, which led to Ireland’s government voting in January to provide funding for 33 women’s sheds. In Canberra, a women’s shed has power tools, nail guns and drop saws for women who want to learn construction skills. Women in another shed put together a choir which drew participation from several local teenagers. One afternoon, they sang a musical piece with these lyrics: “It is a place where friendship grows, and you can get free bread. The garden’s full of possums and beasts, the kitchen’s full of food. If you come here with a heavy heart, we’ll lighten up your mood.”
I would be surprised to find ruby slippers or a dog named Toto in their shed, but there just might be a field of flowers nearby. I’d bet many of the shed-women feel as if they’ve skipped into the light from a dark place, and they’re overjoyed to see a rainbow in the sky.
So, my female friends, when can you meet me in the shed?
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived on Colorado Springs’ northeast side for 23 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.