In my westside Colorado Springs neighborhood, like many other neighborhoods across Colorado, every night at 8 p.m. we howl! We howl to honor frontline medical workers, to connect with neighbors and just to say, in the face of COVID-19, “We’re still Here.”
Of course, the inspiration for this form of communication was hunted to extinction from Colorado early in the 20th century. Long before there were humans in Colorado the state’s unique blend of ecosystems evolved with wolves. As the reintroduction of wolves in Yellowstone showed us, wolves play an integral part in the Yellowstone ecosystem.
Yellowstone’s wolves have kept populations of elk, deer and coyotes in check and have changed herbivores’ behavior. No longer able to laze amongst willows, they had to be on the lookout for wolves. Willows came back with a vengeance. This unleashed a cascade of affects, through all levels of the food chain (trophic levels) thus the term “trophic cascade” by scientists. This domino effect has been good for willows, for trout, for the lessening of streamside erosion, for nesting songbirds and on and on.
This isn’t just an academic debate for me. For several years in northern Minnesota, I lived amongst wolves. As an environmental educator, it was par for the course to run into wolf-kill sites while walking through the forest with visiting groups. Though not unusual to come upon a fallen deer, the wolves were always long gone upon our arrival. The environmental center was in the middle of three wolfpack territories, and yet I never actually saw a wild wolf there. My strongest memories of my time in the north include bitterly cold winters, the northern lights and the sound of wolves howling in the distance.
People in Minnesota, Michigan, Montana, Wyoming and throughout the west and the world coexist with wolves, just as we do now with mountain lions, bears and coyotes. People in Turkey, with far fewer resources than in the U.S., use large livestock guardian dogs like the Akbash and Kangal to protect their flocks, often fitting them with collars brandishing sharp metal spikes pointing out to protect them when tussling with wolves. They have reached a level of coexistence with wolves that dates back millennia.
Yet despite sound scientific research supporting wolf reintroduction and people throughout the world living with wolves, Colorado still clings to unfounded ancient fears. It is long past time to add the sound of wolves howling to our wildest places. In November, we will have the chance to do so by voting yes on Proposition 114.
David Rudin is a resident of Colorado Springs.