There’s something about elections that makes people act badly. And, being isolated or working from home for months on end during a pandemic seems to embolden people to let their inner talons come out.
I hope today we all can take a step forward, no matter who’s won the election, toward unity and away from hate.
This isn’t an original thought. In fact, many of the columns in this paper and its sister papers have the same theme.
From the Rev. Nori Rost, “Minister in Motion” columnist for the Cheyenne Edition and Woodmen Edition, come these words:
“Regardless of who won, those of us who have felt the seepage from the pipeline of bigotry and intolerance need to find places of wholeness and rest. What do we do now? We’re called to bring restoration to our nation, our communities, our families. We’re called to stand in the breach, and offer healing, hope, wholeness. We do that, not by shouting louder than those who stand against the equality and justice that’s a hallmark of our faith. We do that, ordinary citizens who refuse to let the rising tide of intolerance wash away all that we have worked for so long, by speaking truth to power.”
Darrin Tangeman, City Manager of Woodland Park, wrote in his recent “City Above the Clouds” column for the Pikes Peak Courier:
“Over the last year, I have witnessed increasing division within our community where individuals and groups have made a concerted effort to malign and divide our community members, business owners and public servants rather than directing those energies and efforts toward collectively making our community a better place to live. It is disappointing to observe our community descend into the current national narrative in regards to divisiveness, hate speech, violence against local protesters and counter-protesters and public support of white nationalist movements. There is simply no place for that kind of hate in any community and it should not be accepted in Woodland Park.”
Elizabeth Eden, who writes the “Tri-Lakes Life” column for the Tribune, writes this week:
“I sense our nation needs to discover ways to come together, to end the dividedness that become a normal part of life. The rhetoric we use to describe the “other” — anyone who doesn’t think like us — has become full of hatred. We believe we are well-informed and well-intentioned and righteous, while others are misguided and malicious and wrong. We cease to be open and approachable and civil, and instead put up defenses and prepare for battle. Friends, we have learned to be suspicious of and to alienate our neighbors — our fellow citizens — instead of coming together and remembering we are one.”
Joanna Zaremba, author of the “Intentional Living in the Cañon” column for Cheyenne Edition, wrote last week:
“What if you could close this wacky year in a way that felt true, resonant and life-giving for you? Let’s act. Do. Test. Try. Fail. Be curious. Learn. And, keep going. We’ll land wherever we’re meant to be as a result of our action. Let’s make meaning out of the last days and weeks of 2020.”
Their words resonate with me. We are a nation divided in so many ways. Republicans vs. Democrats; race vs. race; religion vs. religion; haves vs. have nots ... this dichotomous list goes on and on.
There’s been a heightened sense of looming hate and unrest in recent months, much of it signaling needed change in our way of life and our way of governing.
With this election now behind us, let’s move forward to make some of those changes at whatever level and with whatever resources we have.
There’s a Zen proverb that comes to mind: “Let go or be dragged.” I think it’s a good time, right now, while we’re on this political precipice, to let go of the old and embrace the new. Let go of the hate and with your new lightness, strive for hope, peace, healing.
I’m not always (or even often) the most Zen of people, and I have to remind myself frequently to let go of what doesn’t serve me anymore.
Hatred and division do not serve us. Let them go.
Editor of the four Pikes Peak Newspapers weeklies, Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than five years. Contact Michelle with column or story ideas, feedback and letters to the editor at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.