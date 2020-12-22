Before it leaves for good, here’s a proper thank you and goodbye to the longest year ever — 2020.
Spiritual teacher Tosha Silver called 2020 the year of the wrecking ball, and I agree. It was one for me.
Here are a few of things that fell away and that re-emerged for me in this wackiest, most challenging of years.
I shed more tears in 2020 than I have in my whole life. And, I found laughter again. Not only did I learn intellectually about the value of both ways of releasing, I healed with them.
Deferring to others lost its allure. Now, I don’t have an automatic “yes” at the ready. I’m better able to stand my ground and consider how saying yes will affect me.
Tolerating poor treatment from others fell away, too. Yup, I set some big, solid boundaries this year. It was excruciating at the time, but there was no other way.
I woke up to how much grasping I’d been doing in all areas of my life. And, I now have a lighter grip on life going a certain way.
Taking on others’ emotions stopped being useful. It might have served me in the past, but in a pandemic, on lockdown with my family, this was one lesson I had to embrace to make it.
External circumstances don’t reflect my worth. This one led to a huge shift. Dropping the load of the shame I held about my past means I’m now free to step into the future.
Taking action used to be my default. At some point, I got stuck in inaction and overthinking. I’m learning how to take action with flow, not force. Taking action changes you. It teaches you something you can’t learn any other way.
I need people, connection, community. I forgot, but when I remembered and realized I was deserving of it — like we all are — things started to change. Life got bigger again instead of smaller. And so much more possible.
Making mistakes is what it means to be human. Perfection is a myth. What matters most is what you do after you err or in conflict.
This is still so hard.
But, I’m focusing on the repair, on understanding, and on inviting love and curiosity to lead instead of blame, regardless of the topic.
Feedback gives us information about the person giving the feedback. It reflects their priorities, preferences and perspective. It’s their truth, not yours. Thank you, Tara Mohr, for this one! This awareness has been a daily gift.
My needs are as important as anyone else’s needs. I’ve learned to make requests and to create the structure and connection and fun I need.
I’ve started teaching weekly yoga classes again because I need it. I leave the dirty dishes and play instead.
Now, it’s your turn. What has 2020 taught you?
Joanna Zaremba is a mom, coach, and a movement and mindfulness instructor. She helps people become more mentally and physically resilient, so they can live meaningful lives grounded in creativity, joy and possibility. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.