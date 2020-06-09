This month marks the end of my 35th year working in public schools. When I put that thought to paper, it seems it can’t be real; but, that’s what the math tells me.
What is equally real is that the last two months of the most recent school year proved to be the most challenging, and most troubling, that I’ve experienced during my career. It was also a time during which I have never been more proud of the teachers, support staff, administrators, students and parents that I work with and serve.
The unanticipated and swift shift to remote learning left all of us digging deep into whatever resources we had to ensure we salvaged what we could for our students as each week it appeared more and more likely that we were in this for the long haul, not just for a few days or weeks. I watched teachers work harder and be more committed than ever to design a new way of teaching their students. I saw our technology staff very quickly design tools, protocols and training, and distribute devices on a scale they had never anticipated. I worked alongside building leaders as they developed plan after plan to manage everything from instructional delivery to end-of-the-year checkout.
And, I witnessed parents fully commit to responsibilities for their children’s learning that they never imagined, and most did so in the midst of great professional and financial stress and sacrifice.
To say that the level of hard work and commitment by everyone involved was monumental would be an understatement. However reflecting on the time our kids and teachers were out of school, I can’t help but feel disappointed in the outcome for our kids. Obviously, my disappointment is not a result of anyone’s efforts or commitment to making the best of a bad situation. But, as Winston Churchill once said, “Sometimes doing your best is not good enough. Sometimes you must do what is required.”
From my perspective, the most important lesson learned since mid-March is that what is required of us cannot be replicated in a remote learning environment, no matter how hard we all try. As public educators, our mission is to ensure that each and every one of our children are given the best possible chance at reaching their full potential. Anything that falls short of this commitment to students is simply not ok. Given the myriad of talents, interests, abilities, backgrounds, motivations and supports that our students possess, there is no realistic way to fulfill our mission without having our kids and their teachers together, in person, in school.
These lessons learned now serve as a great catalyst for our planning and decision-making for the start of the 2020-2021 school year. While we obviously hold the health and safety of our kids as our top priority, we must also recognize that if we are going to fulfill our commitment to our students, we need to find a balanced, safe, and responsible approach to getting our kids back in school with their teachers.
Walt Cooper is the superintendent of schools in Cheyenne Mountain School District 12. He was selected as the Colorado Superintendent of the Year for 2018. Learn more about District 12 at cmsd12.org.