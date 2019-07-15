Colorado lawmakers passed a bulk of education-related legislation in the session that ended in May. The bills ranged from budget increases for rural school districts to grants for mental health support for students.
Here’s a look at the legislation impacting schools this fall:
Funding
• State funding for Colorado schools will expand across the board this year by $100 million. School districts choose how to spend the funds they receive, but the increase could mean higher pay for teachers and a larger budget for classroom materials.
• The state will cover the cost of full-day kindergarten for $174.0 million for the coming school year and $183.8 million in 2020–2021. Parents cannot be charged for full-day tuition and fees, under House Bill 1262. However, school districts are not required to offer full-day classes.
Rep. James Wilson (R-Salida), a sponsor of the bill, said there are no changes in the way kindergarten is offered.
“If you want to do half-day (kindergarten), that’s parental choice,” Wilson said. “If you choose to do full-day kindergarten, the state will meet its financial obligations.”
• Rural school districts collectively will receive an additional $20 million to help address inequities created from previous budget cuts, Wilson said.
• Services for children with certain disabilities, such as autism, traumatic brain injuries or hearing impairments, will expand by $22 million.
Curriculum and Classroom
• House Bill 1192 will require public school’s history and government curriculum to include the contributions of Asian Americans, religious minorities and LGBT people. Previously, the state only required curriculum to include American Indians, Latinos and African Americans.
• An overhaul of the READ Act aims to revitalize Colorado’s approach to teaching students reading. Major changes focus on improving reading levels of students between kindergarten and third grade by providing teachers with evidence-based training.
“The agenda is revamping and being able to replicate what’s working and what’s not working — (and) get rid of that,” Wilson said.
• House Bill 1134, in conjunction with the READ Act, works on identifying and providing proper resources to students with dyslexia.
Teachers and ParentS
• Stipends for students enrolled in teacher preparation programs who choose to teach in rural areas will increase to $4,000.
“We have a serious lack of educators going into the field,” Wilson said. “So we’ve got to increase that pool.”
• Up to 100 teachers working in rural areas, or teaching a hard-to-fill content area, can also receive up to $5,000 in loan forgiveness annually for five years.
• Parents now can receive reimbursements for inter-district transportation if they have a student attending a school in an adjacent district.
Students
• Schools can apply for grants towards behavioral health care services under Senate Bill 10. According to Mental Health America, no school district in the state meets the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended staffing levels for social workers, nurses, school psychologists and counselors. To help schools hire recommended staff, $3 million will be allocated from the state’s marijuana tax revenues.
• Due to high suspension and expulsion rates of elementary school students, preschool through second graders will only face suspension and expulsion if they possess a dangerous weapon on school property, use or sell drugs on school grounds, or endanger the health and safety of others.
