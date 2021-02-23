As Black History Month comes to a close, I'd like to recognize one of the Pikes Peak region's most famous citizens.
Fannie Mae Duncan succeeded against all odds as an African-American woman entrepreneur in Colorado Springs long before the civil rights movement.
The Black entrepreneur's famous downtown jazz joint, the Cotton Club, which opened in the 1950s and was torn down in 1975 as part of an urban renewal program, is set to be reborn this year in downtown Colorado Springs.
This reincarnation won't be in the original Cotton Club location, 25 W. Colorado Ave., but at nearby downtown nightspot The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave.
“People used to tell me that they loved to come to the Cotton Club because they felt so at home there. It was easy to find and hard to leave,” Duncan once said.
She graduated from the integrated Colorado Springs High School (now Palmer High) in 1938, the first in her family to get a diploma. She went on to serve at the segregated soda fountain at what was then Camp Carson and, after a few years, went into business for herself at age 26.
Duncan bought the building that would become Duncan’s Cafe — and later the Cotton Club, across from the Antlers hotel, when she was just 28.
It was pretty much unheard of at that time, when racism and segregation was rampant in American culture, for a young Black woman to open a business.
It was also a time when prominent hotels in Colorado Springs only allowed white performers.
Duncan, however, invited people of all colors to eat, drink, dance and listen to live jazz at her club.
Before that time, some of the soldiers from Camp Carson had no place to go in town where they felt accepted and comfortable. Duncan created a place they could go and listen to live jazz and feel comfortable.
Her now-famous “Everybody Welcome” motto, which was painted on a sign posted in the Cotton Club's front window, brought her success and a beloved following. She hired many of the great entertainers of the day, including Nat King Cole, Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, Etta James, Sammy Davis Jr., BB King and Fats Domino.
Duncan also founded the 400 Club in Colorado Springs, which provided for people in need regardless of race or religion. And she turned a local mansion into a place where blacks who weren’t welcome at local hotels could stay.
For nearly 30 years, Duncan ran the Cotton Club and built the block up to include other businesses — a hair salon, barbershop, barbecue restaurant and record shop. That ended in 1975 when the city took over the property through eminent domain and tore it down as part of an urban renewal program.
“By 1975, the Cotton Club had fallen out of favor with the city fathers,” The Gazette reported. The city gave her $168,000 for the buildings she owned, over her objections.
Embittered, Duncan moved in 1981 to Denver, where she died in 2005.
Today her legacy as a pioneer in race relations lives on in Colorado Springs, where an annual diversity festival, Everybody Welcome, was established in 2005 and has become part of the annual “What IF...” celebration.
In 2019, a bronze statue of Duncan — dressed to the nines and wearing a fancy hat, carrying a pocketbook — by Fort Collins artist Lori Kiplinger Pandy was erected in front of the Pikes Peak Center.
And this summer, the Cotton Club is planned to make a resurgence, in the spirit of Fannie Mae Duncan and her love of jazz and welcoming attitude, on the third floor of The Gold Room.
"We want to stay true to the genres Fannie used to bring in," Gold Room owner Evan Hooton told The Gazette this month. "But with how diverse Colorado Springs has become, we will entertain all genres of music. Some may not fully fit, but we do want to stay true to Fannie Mae’s original Cotton Club outreach, which was jazz."
With her "Everybody welcome" invitation, her entrepreneurship and her philanthropies, her fighting spirit and her enduring memory, Duncan was a civil rights pioneer in Colorado Springs.
"The place Fannie Mae owned is gone, but not really," Shirley Martinez of the Pikes Peak Diversity Council told The Gazette recently. "It’s in the hearts and minds of people who were there and in the hearts and minds of those us moving that vision forward."
