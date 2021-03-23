It’s the third and final week of the improv class I’m taking, and I’m ready to quit even though I’m so close to finishing.
By the second class, the excitement I’d felt turned into terror and dread.
“Why am I doing this? I thought this was for fun,” I’ve been thinking.
Truthfully, I’ve considered quitting multiple times in the last two and a half weeks.
And my inner critic has been scolding me.
“If you quit, that makes you a quitter who can’t persevere in the face of a little discomfort,” she repeats over and over.
She reminds me of all of the times I’ve quit things, including my first improv class seven years ago.
Our inner critics are essentially the voice of our negativity bias. We’re all wired to focus on the negative to survive, so we skip past the good in our lives to fixate on the one part that’s not going well.
When I think objectively, I have lots of examples of times I kept going in the face of challenges. There are also times when I’ve decided to quit, but sometimes moving on is the right thing to do.
Sometimes you’ve learned all you can learn from a situation, but the tricky part is figuring out when to stay with it or when to move on.
Here’s what I know about improv.
I signed up after being inspired by my neighbor’s improv experience, which I wrote about recently in an article for the “Edition.” Improv has been a gift for her, and it felt like an exciting thing for me to try again.
I took my first improv class seven years ago at a local theater with another neighbor, and we both dropped out after a few classes. It felt overwhelming at the time.
This time, I thought, “I’m a different person now. I can do this. This will be good for me. It will be a chance to grow.”
Plus, I got a thrill from the spontaneity of signing up for the three-week series just a few hours after an intro workshop. I’m not sure I thought it through all the way.
I love the idea behind improv — the concept of “Yes, and.” The uncertainty in class felt painful, but because I survived I feel like my tolerance for uncertainty has gone up at least a little bit.
The main problem is I haven’t been able to relax enough to be myself and have fun. And, waiting for my turn to “perform” on Zoom in front of strangers just made me more anxious.
While improv may not be for me, it helps to know I can act silly any day of the week in my real life. And, I do. Silliness and humor just come out. And, I don’t need to call it improv for it to be fun.
Joanna Zaremba is a mom, coach, and a movement and mindfulness instructor. She helps people become more mentally and physically resilient, so they can live meaningful lives grounded in creativity, joy and possibility. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.