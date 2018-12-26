Anne Cubbage was a young school teacher dedicated to shaping young minds when she heard God calling her to service. Almost overnight, her life changed from teaching students to wanting to preach to parishioners seeking a relationship with God.
Now, as lead pastor for Broadmoor Community Church, the Cheyenne Mountain resident continues to provide a spiritual compass for community seeking that relationship and invites everyone to join her in her quest.
Next month,Cubbage begins her third year as the first woman preacher in the BCC’s 60-year history. It is a responsibility Cubbage takes seriously — and seriously enjoys.
“It’s a joy to be here,” she said. “This congregation loves each other, gets involved with community and wants to be in relationship with God.”
Cubbage possesses many of the traits people seek in a spiritual leader. She is tall, poised and articulate, and projects a self-effacing nature many find refreshing. Even her office — void of the trappings associated with someone of position — speaks that trait, her surroundings as simple as the message she preaches: Jesus saves.
A round, wooden table reminds visitors that Jesus worked with and died on wood, and that his love, like the table’s rounded top, has no end. Lowering herself into a chair, Cubbage talked about that love and how BCC has grown in its service to the community.
“I am happy to be a part of BCC as it expands its understanding of God’s grace while sharing the good news of His unconditional love with the community,” Cubbage said.
Wanting to serve God wasn’t even on Cubbage’s radar when the Arizona native embarked on a teaching career. After earning a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the University of Arizona and a master’s degree in sports health from Texas Tech University, Cubbage took a teaching job in Dallas.
After 17 years of teaching, Cubbage answered the divine call to provide a spiritual signpost to those seeking a relationship with God, she said. She earned a master’s degree in Divinity at Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, and went on to preach in Elkhart, Ind., and Cape Cod, Mass.
Cubbage arrived at BCC in January 2017. Parishioners welcomed the reverend and her ministry. Because of her gender, Cubbage, on occasion, felt she might have been held to a higher standard than her male predecessors. However, those feelings didn’t last long, she said.
“I felt that way to some extent probably because I experienced it often at my last church,” Cubbage said. “However, people don’t make a conscious effort to make me feel that way. Folks have accepted me and I feel at home here.”
BCC has journeyed far during her tenure, Cubbage said. She is proud of her congregation which, despite political differences, work together, she said. She is pleased with the Outreach programs being offered of Music Minister Lynn Hurst for incorporating bell choirs and summer concerts into BCC’s services.
The Dec. 19 Blue Christmas service, a non-traditional holiday service designed for people experiencing loneliness during the holiday season, also offers fellowship. Because of these and other programs and services, people are discovering and learning about God’s word, she said. “We’re becoming known as a church that gets engaged with the community,” Cubbage said.
Cubbage also praised the Broadmoor neighborhood’s fellowship efforts. She described the Broadmoor neighborhood as having an open heart and philanthropic involvement that works for the good of the community. “They want to be faith partners and empower people to walk in the journey of sharing God’s love with the world,” Cubbage said of the neighborhood surrounding the church she stewards.
Because BCC is smaller than her previous church, Cubbage finds herself in a more hands-on role instead of attending various board meetings that once comprised much of her ministry. “I am less connected to those groups here probably because BCC is a smaller church serving a much larger city, and I like it,” Cubbage said.
Looking to 2019, Cubbage hopes the Broadmoor Community Church will continue reaching out to the community; in particular, families relocating to the area. “We are trying to grow our youth ministry and hope these folks find community here,” Cubbage said.
To learn more, visit broadmoorchurch.org/about-us.