An abusive first marriage and the challenges of being a single parent inspired Lisa Jenkins to found a nonprofit that can help others, Kingdom Builders Family Life Center, in 2013.
Wanting to assist those who have or are experiencing family violence, Jenkins sought to change the narrative of underserved individuals, families and youth impacted by trauma. The nonprofit Kingdom Builders accomplishes this through advocacy, education, case management and mentorship.
Jenkins, who has nearly three decades of experience working with high-risk youth and domestic violence survivors, previously served as a victim advocate at Fort Carson, retiring in August 2018 to work full-time at Kingdom Builders.
She recognized gaps in services and the difficulty of navigating the system without an experienced advocate. Now, after seven years of serving families facing trauma and domestic violence, Kingdom Builders has expanded its services with a new home that will be one of several future Safe Homes.
The 1,560-square-foot home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms is spacious enough to house two families, with an additional double room for two women. The facilty is set to open Jan. 1, 2021 and will be the first of several Safe Homes/Extended Stay Homes planned for clients.
“Our safe house/extended stay housing program is for those who have escaped a violent home and their safety and the safety of their children are in jeopardy, so remaining confidential is crucial for all living in the home,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins, who is the nonprofit’s executive director, credited God for inspiring her for this undertaking. “I was lying in bed doing my morning mediation and God revealed it was time. I stepped out on faith seven years ago and founded KBFLC. Exactly one year ago in October is when He spoke and I started the planning, and the rest is now history,” Jenkins said.
“Last year in October, I shared with our Board of Directors that God revealed to me we are ready to start our next phase of KBFLC, our Safe Housing program,” Jenkins said. “I had no idea when it would happen but knew it would happen and I continued to do my part and we are now here.”
During the past 18 months, Kingdom Builders has funded emergency housing and limited hotel stay for those in need since its budget didn’t allow for longer-term stay, Jenkins said.
“I realized providing a longer-term housing option would allow us to support the families while they are working with our program staff in addressing any barriers they have that is preventing them from becoming self-sufficient,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins, her husband and adult daughter, took on the financial responsibility in securing the first home to provide a safe haven for families who have escaped violence, have enrolled in the program and need a safe place to stay, Jenkins said.
“We are doing our part in providing more opportunities for those affected to have an opportunity to finally leave the abuse and start a journey of healing in a safe place with support to assist them in finally breaking free from domestic violence.”
They are seeking donations to help raise $150,000 for the program through which Jenkins plans to open other safe homes throughout Colorado Springs.
“Lots of prayers, assistance to include security systems and resources to help support a part-time staff position to become the housing manager, is important. In order to change the narrative for those dealing with domestic violence we all have to work together. Together we can make a difference,” Jenkins said.
To learn more, donate or volunteer, visit kingdombuildersfamilylifecenter.org or call 719-247-8190.
Additionally, Kingdom Builders has a 24/7 Crisis Hotline for anyone who might need assistance “after hours” or during the holidays: 719-464-4647.