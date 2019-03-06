Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s WildNights events allow its younger visitors to get an experience most don’t get: a sleepover at the zoo. This month, a special WildNights twist is scheduled, a kids-only event intended to also give parents a special night of their own without the children. Not surprisingly, this event was also offered for Valentine’s Day, and with agenda items like feeding giraffes, the kids will not be likely to get homesick.
Parents can visit the zoo’s website at cmzoo.org/wildnights to register their children for the Kids Only Spring Break Zoofari Overnight on March 23. The cost is $50.75 per person for zoo members and $60.75 for non-members. Parents can also schedule individual WildNight for other events, like family gatherings and birthday parties. This team-building experience is ideal for families, scouts, schools and companies. Participants can experience the zoo by moonlight and see what the animals are up to while the rest of us are sleeping.
WildNight programs include a pizza dinner with veggies, followed by a Colorado camping favorite: roasting s’mores. A guided evening tour includes feeding the giraffes and a chance to experience the zoo without the crowds. Unique nocturnal behaviors may be observed, like the howling of wolves. The tour also includes an up-close encounter in The Loft with the zoo’s Animal Ambassadors, who bring the zoo to community members via outreach to places like schools and libraries.
Participants bring their own sleeping gear, and yogurt and cereal are on the menu for breakfast. The program includes zoo admission for the following day, complete with a guided morning tour. Additional food options can be added at an extra cost, in addition to a $20 golf cart rental that seats five and is driven by a zoo staff member. Special WildNights T-shirts and patches are also available for purchase.
Another kids only sleepover is scheduled for April 13, titled Trunks, Tails and Tales. The focus of this overnight is African animals, with special attention paid to the elephant herd of six females that includes two new elephants. Additional African animals include gorillas, giraffes and a rhino.
The zoo also offers special WildNights: Just for You, Just for Scouts and Just for Schools. The Just for You option is open to all groups ranging from 10 to 175 people. Just for Scouts covers key information related to scout badges in a fun and exciting way. While zoo staff cannot sign off on any badges, they do cater to requirements and standards for troops to earn their award. Badges that scouts can pursue relate to reptile and amphibian study, mammal study, fish and wildlife, environmental science and veterinary science. For the Just for Schools option, the zoo staff works with each school to focus on program material that conforms to curriculum standards. The most popular school program topics are animal adaptations, habitat, life cycles, conservation, veterinary science, African animals, mammal study and reptile and amphibian study. Costs vary depending on the event, day of the week and time of year, so visit cmzoo.org for more details.
According to the zoo marketing director Jenny Koch, “WildNights is a special chance to make memories and experience the zoo after hours when it’s just you and the animals.”
The zoo has been offering the program for more than six years, and it is limited to children aged 5 and older. Kids only overnights run from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. the following morning, and other WildNights are scheduled from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m.