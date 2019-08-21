In 2002, Jorge Lacayo saw a need for youth baseball players to further develop their skills while growing healthy relationships with teammates. So, the Broadmoor-area resident decided to take over West El Paso Baseball.
In the 17 years Lacayo has been running the organization, the league has grown almost tenfold.
“The concept is you want to play with your friends, you want to put a team together, you want to join a team and make friends. We try to make this an enjoyable and affordable experience for everyone,” Lacayo said. “It works out really well. We have players in this league who are with us for years.”
Today, West El Paso is known as Colorado Springs Baseball and offers summer and fall leagues open to kids 6 to 18. The fall league begins Sept. 3 and runs through Oct. 6. Games are played on the weekend. Register online at coloradospringssummerbaseball.com.
The summer season ended Aug. 10. On Aug. 3, the league’s players and coaches were honored at UCHealth Park prior to a Rocky Mountain Vibes game.
“We had 65 teams this summer. We had teams from Trinidad, Woodland Park, Falcon and Cañon City,” said Lacayo, a registered nurse. “We expect to have 35 teams in the fall. When we started the fall league we had just six teams.”
Fall league games will be played at El Pomar Youth Sports Complex and Widefield, among other places.
Lacayo was raised in southern California and developed a love for baseball at a young age. When he took over West El Paso Baseball, his two sons, Nic and Jerry, were early in their organized baseball careers. They later went on to have great success at Cheyenne Mountain High School.
Jorge’s daughter, Teresa, played West El Paso through seventh grade before concentrating on lacrosse and basketball.
Jorge’s children, along with his wife, Julie, help run Colorado Springs Baseball in various capacities, from umpire training (Jorge runs his own umpire association) to all the behind-the-scenes work needed to keep the organization flourishing and growing.
“When we were younger we were playing in other competitive leagues and this offered us more baseball and the chance to have a bit more fun because it was a bit more relaxed,” said Jerry Lacayo, a key member of the 2011 Cheyenne Mountain team that won the Class 4A state championship. “We could put a team together with our friends and have a lot more fun. Plus, the more baseball you play the better you get.”
Jerry Lacayo played college baseball for three schools. He played his final season at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Also playing West El Paso were nine of his teammates from the 2011 Cheyenne Mountain championship squad: Jack Stimple, Bret Helton, Scott Bowen, Joel Stahn, Ben Butler, Mike Levar Nick Zulanaz, Pat Johnson and Russell Hill.
Nic Lacayo was a four-year high school letterman. He was a freshman on the 2012 Cheyenne Mountain team that took third in the state and included several former West El Paso teammates. He went on to play baseball at Michigan State.
“I loved playing in West El Paso,” he said. “It was great to keep your skills up and play with your friends.”
Julie Lacayo said the Colorado Springs Baseball fall league was born out of a desire to give kids the opportunity to play here instead of driving to Denver.
“The fall is really a great time of the year from a weather standpoint,” she said. “Kids used to practice here and then travel to Denver for games. Now they can do it all without having to drive an hour or more.”
Jorge Lacayo’s desire to give young players the best opportunity for success has not gone unnoticed by the community.
“Jorge ensures the league provides a very organized, good quality, baseball experience at a reasonable cost,” said Richard Zink. “Operating on a shoestring budget, Jorge pulls rabbits out of the hat every season to provide a nice summer baseball experience for hundreds of Colorado Springs area children.
“His passion is to ensure the kids have a fun and fulfilling time. I was fortunate to coach my two boys and my daughter in West El Paso Baseball for several years, ranging in age from 7 to 15, and it was always a season-long joyful experience.”