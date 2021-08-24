I walked outside and saw evidence of light rain. Tiny darkened circles dotted the stepping stones in my yard.
My goal that morning was a 20-minute run.
I wasn’t sure if I could do it, but my program said it was time.
I started out on a downhill stretch in my neighborhood as the rain picked up.
The cars drove by me, more respectfully than when I walk, taking a wide berth around me.
I chose a slow pace, so I could make my goal without stopping. Despite hiking daily, I hadn’t run 20 minutes straight for a long time — years.
After 20 minutes, I decided to keep going. I wasn’t winded despite the 10-minute gentle climb I’d just finished.
“I’ll do 30 minutes,” I thought, pleased with myself.
That would be close to the 5K goal I’d set to reach in the next four weeks.
Thirty minutes came and went, but I didn’t stop. “I’ll do 45 minutes,” I thought.
I kept owning my spot on the side of the road — not wasting energy to move for cars as they approached.
I crafted my route as I went.
Up to Seven Falls and by the gate attendants with their bright green umbrellas.
Another climb up Mesa Avenue. Then, veering right on Penrose Boulevard toward The Broadmoor.
Downhill on the concrete sidewalk across from the hotel. Ouch, my knees didn’t like the concrete.
Nearing 45 minutes, I revised my plan to an hour, only stopping for a moment to retrieve the hair band that snapped in front of the Pauline Memorial Chapel.
As I kept going, memories of past races and running partners returned.
While ascending a gentle slope,“Hills are speed work in disguise,” popped into my head — a sentence a fellow journalism student used to say to motivate me while we ran in college.
I thought of the two triathlons I completed 12 years ago while living in Delaware. Triathlons are definitely not my sport.
I thought of how I could now make my goal to be to run a 10K.
But as I approached the distance of a 10K, I thought, “Maybe my goal is now a half marathon.”
I thought of how strong I felt, how I’d surprised myself.
And it reminded me of how powerful I felt while I labored with my son.
I kept going and almost didn’t want to stop. I began to believe I could keep going as long as I wanted to go.
It reminded me of the amazing things I’ve seen women over 40 accomplish.
And, I understood, for the first time as a woman who just turned 42, that I was one of those women.
If I just keep going, who knows what I can accomplish?
And, if you just keep going, who knows what you might accomplish? You just might surprise yourself like I did.
Joanna Zaremba is a movement and mindset coach. She gives people the practical tools and support they need to deal with stress, doubt and pain, so they feel good, can access their own answers, and take action toward what matters most. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.