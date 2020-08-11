Karen Cover’s love of figure skating led her to volunteering at U.S. Figure Skating’s Colorado Springs national headquarters in 1990. Thirty years later, she plays a central role with U.S. Figure Skating as the archivist for the World Figure Skating Museum & Hall of Fame.
“I love it here. I love my job,” Cover said with a smile. “Not everybody loves their job. I like all the people I meet. I like all the people I work with. We have a great staff here.”
During her three decades with U.S Figure Skating, Cover — a longtime upper Skyway resident — has met every gold-medal winning U.S. figure skater, including Dick Button (1948 and 1952).
“They’re all still alive,” Cover said of the sport’s greats like Peggy Fleming, Kristi Yamaguchi and Dorothy Hamill. “Name another sport where all the Olympic champions are still with us. It’s pretty amazing.”
Cover has been with the organization so long she is referred to as a “walking encyclopedia” by the U.S. Figure Skating staff when it comes to nearly all things Olympic figure skating.
“That’s a good feeling,” Cover said.
Cover began following figure skating as a 10-year-old growing up in southern California. She watched Hamill win Olympic Gold at Innsbruck, Austria, in 1976 on a small color television set at her parents’ house. Nine years later, Cover joined her parents — Joe and the late Judi — in Kansas City for the 1985 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
By 1990, Cover’s passion for the sport was so intense she attended all the major championships, including the Worlds in Halifax, Canada.
“I moved to Colorado Springs that same year to volunteer at U.S. Figure Skating,” Cover said. “I never thought at the time I would be here for 30 years.”
Cover’s expertise as an archivist includes acquiring artifacts and displaying them inside the lavish World Figure Skating Hall of Fame, which is located in the same building as U.S Figure Skating.
“History comes alive here and I want to help preserve it,” said Cover, who can often be found walking her rescue Cocker Spaniel, “Shadow,” in her neighborhood. “I want to make things easier for the next person who follows me.”
The hall of fame has been closed to the public since March due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. But Cover still works full-time making sure the sport’s history is well-documented.
“We have several things on loan to us right now, like Scott Hamilton’s 1984 Olympic costume and gold medal,” Cover said.
Part of Cover’s job is to give tours, both public and private, to groups from the Pikes Peak region and guests who visit the site from around the country and world.
“That’s one of the things I’ve missed most since COVID began,” Cover said.
For more information on U.S. Figure Skating and the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame, visit usfigureskating.org.