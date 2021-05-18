Julie Villiers Lewis Penrose was half of the power couple who created the elegant and iconic Broadmoor Hotel on the southwest side of Colorado Springs.
A little over 100 years ago, she and her husband, Spencer Penrose, collaborated to build, decorate, and furnish this fashionable destination that would become the landmark that it is today. Julie Penrose’s love of art resulted in the lavish hotel interior.
After the death of her husband, Julie Penrose eventually made her home at The Broadmoor, moving into a residence on the sixth floor of the original hotel building. She lived and reigned supreme there from 1944-1956, while enjoying all the comforts offered in an environment meant to go above and beyond the expectations of both visitors and residents alike.
Today, Penrose’s former apartment is known as The Penrose Suite, and is located on the south end of the Main Broadmoor building with views to the east, south and west. A tour of her former residence provides a rare glimpse into who she was, her high standards, and her ongoing commitment to The Broadmoor.
Upon entering the suite, one is immediately struck by the elegance of the space, the abundance of light streaming through the many large windows and doors, commanding vistas, and the atmosphere of what was a graceful and livable home. The space has, of course, been renovated and redecorated over the years, yet there remains the aura of the fine taste of the woman who resided there, entertained friends on a regular basis, and fulfilled her role as vice president of The Broadmoor Hotel.
What remains the same are the lovely views of Cheyenne Lake and the mountain peaks beyond. Penrose likely spent many delightful hours relaxing on her covered deck, which is now an enclosed sunroom. The large formal living room overlooks the lake and mountains, and the woodwork and paneling appear to have been lovingly preserved. An adjoining sitting room is a welcoming nook to cozy up in front of the original fireplace. The large dining room also overlooks the western vistas, and is large enough to accommodate parties and gatherings. There are three bedrooms in the suite, each with private bathrooms.
“Left essentially intact, this incomparable suite defines grace as much as Mrs. Penrose herself,” states The Broadmoor website on its “luxury accomodations” page.
The unpublished memoirs of Bill Roub, former Broadmoor employee and close friend of Julie Penrose, give snapshots into her unofficial position as “royalty of Broadmoor,” as well as how she spent her time. Per Roub, Penrose was a grand lady with proper manners, always beautifully dressed. She was an early riser, and walked her black poodles around the lake daily. Penrose loved to entertain, hosting parties and dinners — entertaining on a regular basis. Every Thursday, she would invite friends for dinner. The then-Broadmoor chef, Louis Stratta, would prepare a menu that typically included chicken tetrazzini, “always swimming in butter.”
Until her death from colon cancer on Jan. 23, 1956, Penrose was very active overseeing The Broadmoor Hotel, serving with El Pomar Foundation, supporting the arts in Colorado, and being a philanthropist. She regularly took trips to Europe to visit her daughter Gladys, granddaughter Pauline, and her great-grandchildren. In turn, Penrose often hosted guests at her Broadmoor residence. Her personal staff included a maid, chauffeur and the ongoing support of the chef and waiters employed by The Broadmoor. She was a popular figure among Broadmoor staff.
In 1916 Julie and Spencer Penrose purchased El Pomar, their estate located a few blocks from The Broadmoor at 1661 Mesa Ave. History shows that they had a close, companionable and collaborative relationship that persevered during their 30-plus year marriage. Spencer Penrose died in 1939 from throat cancer, and Julie Penrose continued to live alone at El Pomar for several years with only her servants for company.
The supposition is that the prospect of moving to The Broadmoor became more and more enticing to the vibrant and socially-active Mrs. Penrose. Around 1944-45, she permanently relocated to her fine residence in the sky, with forever views that included the Will Rogers Shrine, where Spencer Penrose was buried. Julie Penrose donated El Pomar to The Sisters of Charity, and today it is The Penrose House Conference Center and belongs to the El Pomar Foundation.
The lasting legacy of Julie Penrose endures at The Broadmoor and The Penrose House, and through her many charitable and philanthropic endeavors in the Colorado Springs area.
Upon her death, the Colorado Springs Free Press Newspaper printed many accolades from dignitaries, friends and family. She was recognized as the “Number one lady of the Pikes Peak region … generous … outstanding and great citizen … kind … stimulating” and part of a “Colorado Springs historic family.” In 1941, Julie Penrose commissioned the construction of a Carriage Museum to house the collection she and her husband had accumulated, consisting of carriages, saddles, Native American artifacts, and her 1928 Imperial Cadillac.
During the summer and fall of 2021, the former Carriage Museum, now called Penrose Heritage Museum, will be opening new exhibits to celebrate its 80th anniversary. The exhibits will focus on the personal lives and endeavors of Julie and Spencer Penrose and how this connects to life in Colorado Springs today.
In this sesquicentennial year of Colorado Springs, Julie Penrose receives ongoing recognition for the contributions she made to the community. Her residence at The Broadmoor Hotel provides rare insight into her personality and way of life after the death of her beloved husband, Spencer Penrose.