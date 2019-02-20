Who could have imagined that a 70-year-old, 4x4 sport-utility vehicle would figure in giving back to the community? Apparently, William Finnell did when he created “To Jeep Is To Journey,” a project designed to provide local citizens with a scenic Jeep ride through Colorado Springs.
On Jan. 26, more than 10 seniors from Broadmoor Court Assisted Living took advantage of the project, resulting in a day of sun, fun and camaraderie while touring the city’s scenic landscapes.
A nonprofit, faith-based assisted living community, Broadmoor Court offers activities that enable residents to maintain healthy lifestyles and socialize with peers. “This seemed like a natural to get a group of people of all ages to enjoy and have some fun up in the mountains on a scenic trail ride in Colorado Springs,” said Cheyenne Mountain resident Finnell.
Finnell conceived the idea while participating in the San Francisco-based Landmark Leadership Program. Landmark, also known as Landmark Worldwide, is a personal and professional growth, training and development company designed to help people achieve success.
For his coursework, Finnell was required to create a project that could benefit the community and to hold an event upon course completion. His owning a Jeep as a teenager also inspired the project, he said. “This project brought back fond memories when I had a CJ7 Jeep during my teenage years while growing up in Monument,” Finnell said.
Finnell pitched his idea to local residents Henry Keith Carr, T.J. Glenn and Robert Morales. The three friends responded favorably and even offered suggestions for enhancing the experience. After some lengthy discussions the group proceeded in planning a route.
“T.J. and I decided Gold Camp Road will be a nice scenic drive, and part of the ride will be in the mountains and through some tunnels,” Finnell said.
After deciding on a route, Finnell reached out to senior residences. ”I started to look for senior homes in the Broadmoor area that are close by to the start of the trail ride and would like to participate in the adventure,” Finnell said.
Finnell spoke with Broadmoor Court Activity Director Chedar Stasulli, who expressed interest in the project. “Chedar and I talked, and seniors were excited about the event,” Finnell said. “Some of the seniors have never been in a Jeep or up in the mountains. ... I wanted to make the seniors feel inspired, touched and moved with this project.”
Finnell set up donation sites and project sponsorships. He used donations provided by Jeff Armstrong of Rampart Helicopter Services to print T-shirts. O’Reilly Auto Parts, located in the Broadmoor area, and Advance Auto Parts in Castle Rock also contributed to the project, Finnell said.
“T.J. was in charge of setting up the guys with Jeeps and he reached out through the jeep clubs. Anyone with a Jeep can participate in the event,” Finnell said.
Seniors anxious to participate in the project thrilled to the sight of seven Jeeps rolling on to the Broadmoor Court grounds the day of the event. Carr, Glen, Morales, Brad Meston, Bryan Murphy, Cody Parill, Brian Wilson and Emily Winger handled chauffeur duties.
“We lined the jeeps in front of the center and the seniors picked which Jeep they wanted to ride in. They were all excited to see the line of Jeeps and were ready for a ride,” Finnell said. Stasulli added, “Even the oldest members, at 102 and 99, were anxious to participate in the event.”
The entourage departed Broadmoor Court and journeyed to the Broadmoor Hotel, then trekked through North Cheyenne Cañon Park, past Mount Cutler Trail and Helen Hunt Falls and up Gold Camp Road. The ride lasted two hours, Finnell said. “We stopped a few times to experience the outdoors and connect with everyone and everyone had a blast. Seniors are still talking about the event,” Finnell said.
Stasulli praised Finnell and his friends for their contribution to the community. “It was wonderful what these people did for our seniors,” Stasulli said. “It touched my heart that they took the time to meet with these folks because each of them had an awesome experience.”
Finnell hopes to start a “To Vette Is To Journey” in which seniors ride in a corvette during the summer and reserve “To Jeep Is To Journey” for winter/Christmas time, he said. To learn more contact Finnell at 504-416-3985 or williamfinnell@gmail.com, or visit the Facebook page @ToJeepIsToJourney.