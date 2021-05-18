Barr Trail is a familiar tread, but it can be jazzed up with some loop options and this loop route is a meaty one with a fair amount of mileage and elevation.
Park at Memorial Park, where hikers can catch a shuttle bus to The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway depot before walking a couple hundred yards farther up the road to the Barr Trailhead.
Switchback up the steep trail through foothills shrubland habitat with Spotted Towhees teeing up on branches, fully engaged in their springtime singing.
Continue past the top of the incline to No Name Creek, about three miles from the trailhead. Break to the right off of the Barr Trail and onto Forest Service Trail No. 703, heading northwest past some ruins. This nice stretch passes through the Fremont Experimental Forest, featuring an eclectic mix of pine, fir, spruce and aspen.
Wonderful broadside views of 14er Pikes Peak open to the west, along with its little sister and 12er Almagre Peak to the left. After about a half-mile, reach a four-way intersection and turn right on Forest Service Trail No. 329.
Continue eastward on FS 329 for about .75 mile to a T-intersection at Longs Ranch Road Trail. Turn left and head northward and downhill for about 2.5 miles to the intersection with Ute Pass Trail, leaving the crowds of Barr Trail far behind.
Keep an eye on the sky for resident Golden Eagles soaring overhead.
Turn right on Ute Pass Trail and head southeast, enjoying more downhill terrain for about 2.75 miles before terminating at the Ute Pass trailhead near the cog railway station.
From the station, catch the free shuttle that will return hikers back to Memorial Park.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact LaFleur with questions or feedback at joelafleur@peakinter.net. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.