In the long and storied history of Cheyenne Mountain High School athletics, the boys and girls programs have combined to win 97 team state championships. That stat is courtesy of the Colorado High School Activities Association.
Cheyenne Mountain ranks second all-time in state history for the most team titles. Cheery Creek is way out in front with 208.
But one state championship banner that does not hang in the Cheyenne gymnasium is one honoring a boys’ basketball championship. School officials might want to think about making room on the wall if the Indians continue to have success this season.
As of Jan. 16, Cheyenne Mountain was 11-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state among all Class 4A teams by media and coaches. The Indians were No. 4 in the critical RPI standings, behind Pueblo West, Mead and Longmont, respectively.
Cheyenne Mountain’s 11th win — 78-66 over Discovery Canyon on Jan. 15 — was punctuated by Javonte Johnson’s career-high 50 points. In so doing, Johnson became Cheyenne Mountain’s all-time leading scorer with 1,321 points. He passed Ghassan Nehme (1,320 points).
The Indians’ impressive start should not come as a surprise to anyone. Elgin Fitzgerald is in his fifth season as the head coach. This is his second season with all of his own guys. Last year, he directed Cheyenne Mountain to a 20-8 record and a berth in the state quarterfinals.
Fitzgerald never seems to get anxious or frustrated during games, and he trusts his players to work their way through the adversity of tense moments, such as the one that occurred Jan. 9 at Coronado. The Indians trailed 70-67 with about 90 seconds to play. They had possession of the ball and worked nearly a minute off the clock before junior guard Blake Lewis drained a 3-pointer to send the game into overtime.
Johnson, who will play for the University of anew Mexico next season, took over from there by scoring 11 of the team’s 13 points in the four-minute frame to secure an 83-76 victory.
Johnson is averaging 29 points and 11 rebounds per game this season and is clearly the best all-around player in the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference. I think he and his buddy, Vanguard’s Nique Clifford, are arguably the two best players in the Pikes Peak region.
In addition to Johnson, the Indians have two returning starters in senior Jaedn Harrison (9.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg) and junior Brad Helton (7.5 ppg). Helton’s father, Barry, won a couple of Super Bowl rings as the San Francisco 49ers punter in the late 1980s.
Junior Wade Jones is averaging nearly 17 points per game.
Three other players on the team are averaging seven or more points per game — Lewis, senior Xavey Bzdek and junior Jack Osinski. Bzdek is also pulling down nearly eight rebounds per game.
The PPAC is arguably the best Class 4A conference in the state. It has traditionally been dominated by Lewis-Palmer, the defending state champion. On Jan. 28, Cheyenne Mountain will host the Rangers in the first of their two scheduled meetings. The winner will have huge bragging rights.
Cheyenne Mountain will be playing with a chip on its shoulder, whether the players or Fitzgerald state that publicly. Last season, Lewis-Palmer defeated the Indians by 35 and 41 points in their two meetings.
Don’t be fooled by Lewis-Palmer’s mediocre record (7-5 through Jan. 16). The Rangers graduated all five starters from last year’s 28-0 team and are still trying to define themselves. My guess is they will be more than ready when they head to Cheyenne Mountain next week.
You gotta love basketball season. See you at the game.
