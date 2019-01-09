The new year is filling with nonprofit fundraising galas, benefits, sports activities and well-known speakers around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
Here is a Save the Dates list to start the year. More will be announced as dates and venues are set.
JANUARY
Jan. 12: Fine Arts Center Youth Repertory Program benefit, “A New Brain,” Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, csfineartscenter.org.
Jan. 16: 100+ Women Who Care Colorado Springs, The Warehouse, 100womenwhocarecoloradosprings.com.
Jan. 26: Centennial Year Kickoff, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, public open house, special member VIP reception, coloradocollege.edu/fac.
Jan. 31: One Colorado Education Fund, Southern Colorado Ally Awards, The Mining Exchange, one-colorado.org.
FEBRUARY
Feb. 1, 2, 8, 23: Junior Achievement Rock ‘N Bowl, The Summit at Interquest, JA-SOCO.org.
Feb. 2: Fly Fishing Film Tour, Healing Waters Benefit, Stargazers Theatre, anglerscovey.com.
Feb. 5: Community Leadership Awards, Leadership Pikes Peak, Garden of the Gods Collection, leadershippikespeak.wufoo.com.
Feb. 16: Pam Shockley-Zalabak Roast for Cheyenne Village, The Antlers, CheyenneVillage.org.
Feb. 16: The Angel Ball, Angels of America’s Fallen, The Broadmoor, aoafallen.org.
Feb. 21: Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region Youth of the Year Dinner and Celebration, The Antlers, bgcppr.org.
Feb. 22: Monte Carlo Masquerade Winter Gala, Colorado Springs Chorale, The Antlers, cschorale.org.
Feb. 22: StableStrides Red, White and Blue Celebration, military and veterans healing through equine therapy, Norris-Penrose Event Center, stablestrides.org.
Feb. 23: 36th Heart Ball, “To the Moon and the Stars, To Life,” The Broadmoor, tinyurl.com/ybg5qgz5.
Feb. 24: Hope, Hearts & Home luncheon, Family Promise, The Antlers, familypromisecos.org.
Feb. 28: Celebrate Youth in the Arts Breakfast, The Antlers, choralaborative.org.
MARCH
March 1: Touch-a-Truck, Junior League, Norris-Penrose Event Center, jlcoloradosprings.org.
March 3: International Women’s Day, The Pinery, eventbrite.com, Facebook.
March 7: Recipe for Hope, Care and Share Food Bank, The Broadmoor, careandshare.org.
March 7-9: Colorado Springs Wine Festival, Wines of Portugal, to benefit Colorado Springs Conservatory, The Broadmoor, coloradospringsconservatory.org.
March 14: Hometown Heroes, American Red Cross, Humanitarian of the Year Bill Tutt, Broadmoor West, redcross.org/local/colorado.
March 15: Nonprofit Day Conference, Colorado Nonprofit Association, The Antlers, coloradononprofits.org.
March 16: St. Patrick’s Day Gala, Catholic Charities, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, CCharitiesCC.org/StPatsGala.
March 16: Dodgeball Classic, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado, Air Force Academy, BigLittleColorado.org.
APRIL
April 2: Reason to Hope Luncheon, Alzheimer’s Association, The Antlers, alz.org/co.
April 11: Colorado Springs Teen Court 25th Anniversary Luncheon, DoubleTree Hotel, csteencourt.org.
April 11: CASA Light of Hope, The Antlers, casappr.org.
April 12: Shivers Concert Series, PPLD Shivers Fund, pianist Karen Walwyn and Brian Major from “Aida,” shiversfund.com.
April 12: TEAL Charity Auction, Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society, Ross Auction, BeOvaryAware.org.
April 13: Never Alone Foundation Family Ball, Cheyenne Lodge, The Broadmoor, laurelsmessage.org.
April 17: 100+ Women Who Care Colorado Springs, The Warehouse, 100womenwhocarecoloradosprings.com.
April 17: Joe Henjum Senior Accolades, Senior Resource Council, Creekside Event Center, 5515 Palmer Park Blvd., seniorresourcecouncil.org.
April 20: Red Ribbon Ball, Southern Colorado Health Network/Southern Colorado AIDS Project, Antlers Hotel, coloradohealthnetwork.org.
April 26: Children’s Hospital Opening Balloon Ball, Children’s Hospital Colorado Colorado Springs, childrenscoloradofoundation.org.
April 27: ACF Pikes Peak Chefs “Culinary Passport,” St. Paul’s Church, Julie Penrose Hall, pikespeakchefs.org.
April 27: Fur Ball, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, hsppr.org.