Cheyenne Mountain High School senior Jake Boley played like a grown man Friday night, and he’s got the beard to match his performance.
Boley, a defensive lineman with thick, curly facial hair unconstrained by his chin strap or a mask, spent much of his time in a 44-0 win over Palmer at Cheyenne Mountain in the Terrors’ backfield.
“He does things you don’t normally see. I’ve coached for 26 years. If we had 11 Jakes, we would never lose. He’s a phenomenal human being,” Cheyenne Mountain coach Jay Saravis said, noting Boley’s status as a 4.1 student and top wrestler.
“He’ll never brag.”
He had reason to boast, if he could bring himself to do so, after Friday’s game. Boley recovered a fumble in the end zone to give the Indians a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and made a few other big plays that ended Palmer drives. Afterward, he shared the credit.
“One guy cannot beat 11 people (doing) their jobs at the same time,” Boley said. “We just kept on doing our best at doing our jobs.”
Daymond Hill, a running back who transferred from Doherty, opened the scoring on Cheyenne Mountain’s second offensive possession. The senior took a handoff on an inside-zone run, made a couple of potential Terror tacklers miss on his way to a roughly 60-yard touchdown.
“I hit the hole, I got my one-on-one with the Mike (line)backer and I made a move,” Hill said. “I (saw) the safety, made a move again, and it was all green.”
That was all the points the Indians would need to improve to 2-1, but the offense was just getting started. After Boley’s defensive touchdown, the second of his career, Patrick O’Donnell hit Brad Helton in the front corner of the end zone to make it 21-0 in the second quarter. The Indians led 28-0 at halftime after a trick play late in the first half. Dominic Seaton got the ball on a reverse, pulled up before the line of scrimmage and hit a wide-open Jack Hanson, who made one man miss on his way to the end zone.
Boley pressured Palmer quarterback Carlos Moreno early in the third quarter on a play that ended with an Owen Growney interception.
“He makes these plays that are like ‘Oh my gosh.’ He’s strong as hell,” Saravis said of Boley.
The Indians turned that turnover, their third of the game, into a rushing touchdown scored by Nico Gagliardi. Helton added another interception that set up a Hanson field goal before Grant Kunkel capped the scoring and brought the running clock into play with one last Cheyenne Mountain rushing score.
Palmer got some big plays from running back Jaiveon Kendrick and receiver Nate Randle but could not crack the Indians’ defense.
“They’re some dogs, for sure,” Hill said. “I feel like every time that ball is snapped, they’re off it real quick.”
Lopsided wins have been a rare occurrence for the Indians this year, but players and coaches agree this team is different.
“We practice until we break and push it even harder at times,” Boley said. “I think we have a better brotherhood, so everybody is there for each other. We just keep on grinding and lift each other up, which is very vital in my opinion.”
After months of nurturing and a standout performance Friday, Boley has no reason to shave anytime soon.
“February, man,” answered Boley when asked when the growth started. “There’s no reason to shave when you’ve got COVID-19 going on and nobody can see it.”
