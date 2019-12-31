The notion of smaller class sizes is supported not only by teachers but by the public as well. But how can we turn the notion into a priority?
Teachers across the county have been advocating for smaller class sizes. The more students in a classroom, the harder it is to teach. This is simple, proven math. One popular experiment conducted in the mid to late 80s was Project STAR. In this study, students were randomly assigned to three class sizes — 13-17 students, 22-25 students, and more than 25 students. The project revealed the class with the fewest students had a growth in reading of almost 8% and a 9% increase in math over the medium-sized classes. Similar studies over the decades have shown consistent positive results.
Is class size solely about achievement and test scores? Considerably more benefits have come to light in recent years.
Smaller class sizes also mean more opportunities for building positive relationships, easier classroom management, and less noise and stress for both teachers and students.
How should class size be determined? My recommendation is for new teachers to start with smaller classes and, as the new teacher gains experience each year, add to the size of the class with a cap on the size. It is doing students and teachers a huge disservice — bordering on educational injustice — when they are in a class of more than 25 students, no matter what the experience level of the teacher.
The typical classroom today no longer looks like the typical classroom of years past. Teaching methodologies and classroom management have changed with the times. Students have also changed. Classrooms of today see a highly diverse student population and more hands-on teaching methods. More resources are required to meet the needs of the student and the needs of the teacher in a modern classroom.
Published teacher-to-student ratios for parents, community members and the public can be misleading. The student-teacher ratios are often based on the number of instructional staff divided by the number of students. The instructional staff not only includes homeroom teachers, but also includes specials teachers, resource teachers, and other instructional staff who do not have a homeroom.
Reducing class size is a way for schools to show they are improving the quality of education in the school. Smaller class sizes help the teacher to focus more time on instruction and less on classroom management, leading to an increase in student achievement as well as building relationships with students. Quiet students are no longer invisible to the teacher. Additionally, having fewer students allows everyone to participate in class. Smaller class sizes also allow the teacher to have a clearer picture of where the student may be struggling and assist before they slip through the cracks.
Teacher morale is improved with smaller class sizes. The easier to manage class environment means fewer papers to grade and more time for productive engagement with students. When teachers are happier and feel like they’re making a difference in students’ lives, the daily grind is easier and year over year. Therefore class size directly influences the decision to leave or stay in the classroom.
Colorado is not the only state facing a teacher shortage. I and many other teachers agree that having smaller classes will help in both attracting and retaining classroom teachers.
This may seem like a case of simple math but there’s no simple solution. More teachers and more classrooms are needed. Schools need more funding to offset the resources needed to reduce class sizes. Supporting smaller class sizes must be a priority for teachers, parents, schools, districts, and legislators so all our children can benefit.
LynDel Randash is a teacher at Roosevelt Charter Academy in Colorado Springs School District 11. She has been involved with several opportunities to find her teacher voice including collaborating on an article for USA Today’s Back to School magazine and giving testimony in support of an education bill in front of Colorado Senate Education Committee.