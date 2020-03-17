This is my last column as editorial assistant of the Pikes Peak Newspapers, which includes the Edition. Goodbyes can be difficult, and I’ve pondered how to sufficiently summarize my experience in this role over the last two years and some change.
In a word: Fulfilling.
Leaving this post is bittersweet. I’ve forged deep and meaningful working relationships with my colleagues, and I’ve gotten to know this community, the Pikes Peak region and its residents in a way I would never have had the opportunity to otherwise. I’ve worked with dedicated journalists who know their craft; I’ve met people working to better their communities, schools, the city and the county; I produced work I’ll forever be proud of; and I was able to help bring news that matters to your doorstep. This column has also been one I’ve cherished, as through it I’ve explored museums, landmarks, historical figures and other local and tourist attractions in Colorado Springs’ north side, learning the history and significance behind each one.
I’d be remiss not to thank our community members for supporting The Edition through your readership and for trusting our team to tell your stories. I am also eternally grateful to the bevy of professionals I worked alongside each week to curate meaningful neighborhood-driven news.
To both editors during my time here, Michelle Karas and Hannah Maginot, I am unspeakably lucky to have had your guidance, mentorship and leadership, all of which have helped me grow in unimaginable ways. I’ll continue looking to you for your wisdom and experience.
To our page designer Warner Strausbaugh: Your vision for our weekly papers has been as creative as it has been detailed, and I can’t thank you enough for helping us create quality newspapers every week. We’ll still talk movies and TV when we get the chance.
Thank you to reporters Pat Hill and Danny Summers and our freelancers, columnists and Pulse contributors for your tenacious work covering our communities and athletes, and for bringing us relevant seniors, pets, financial, arts, food and drink, outdoors, and business news each week.
Thank you to our advertising, marketing and operations crews, as well as Vice President of Consumer Revenue Rich Williams, Gazette editor Vince Bzdek and President and Publisher Chris Reen. You’ve all been a pleasure to work with in this capacity.
The good news is I won’t be going far. I’m just moved over to a full-time reporting position with the Edition’s sister paper, The Gazette. This transition is easier knowing I’ll still be in the same newsroom as my talented Edition colleagues and will canvass and report on all Colorado Springs communities, including northern Colorado Springs, when news breaks.
I look forward to my new position and will remain grateful for my time spent in weekly community news — and for all the opportunities I’ve had because of it.
So, thankfully, this isn’t goodbye. It’s just “see you later.”
Breeanna Jent is a multi-beat journalist who has reported previously in California and across Colorado’s Front Range. She has lived in the Pikes Peak region for four years and joined the Pikes Peak Newspapers team as editorial assistant in January 2018. She joined The Gazette in 2020.