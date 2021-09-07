As the academic year started, our board of education and leadership team made the difficult decision to require masks in Cheyenne Mountain School District.
As a superintendent, I labored over how to handle this complex situation in a way that would honor our community and help kids stay in school. As you can imagine, I have been inundated with feedback about this decision. No matter how you feel about COVID and wearing masks, know that these decisions are not taken lightly by school administrators. It’s all consuming and incredibly complicated. Below are just some of the factors to be considered:
The situation is fluid. It seems that the only predictable part of COVID is that it’s constantly changing. Most of us were excited to return to business as usual this fall, but the Delta variant has thrown us yet another curve ball. Like Colorado weather, you can guarantee it won’t be long before change is on the horizon. School leaders are working diligently to leverage limited — and sometimes contradictory — information to make decisions that are best for their communities in a constantly changing environment.
The data is complicated to interpret. Many people look solely at the instances of COVID and believe that it’s not really affecting children, but this data does not paint the full picture. Colorado, along with the rest of the nation, is experiencing its worst mental health crisis among children. Young people are navigating depression and contemplating, attempting or committing suicide at staggering rates never seen before. Experts tell us it is in part due to the isolation they are feeling as a result of COVID. Children must connect with their peers and school communities in order to be healthy and safe.
Schools provide childcare so parents can work. School districts support families who want and need their children to go to school. Many of them work and depend on schools to care for their children so they can keep food on the table. Homeschooling or hiring childcare are not options for everyone. Economic resilience for our communities relies heavily on whether parents can count on schools to be in session so they can continue to work.
Parents want kids in school. Most parents recognize that learning in school is better than at home. Above all else, they want their children to be able to go to school, not learn at home. If that means wearing masks, many are willing to support that decision.
Remote learning requires resources. Many school districts are still growing in their technological infrastructure and professional development training required to engage students effectively in online learning. As many families experienced last year, effective teaching online is not as easy as logging in to a live video conference. It often requires additional technology that all students can access along with teaching practices specific to online environments. For this reason, in-person learning is superior to online learning for most K-12 schools.
Quarantines pull resources from schools. Contact tracing, reporting to public health officials, regular testing and communicating with impacted families requires significant human and fiscal resources. School administrators and teachers become bogged down in managing quarantines rather than focusing on creating positive and productive learning environments for our children. Currently, if everyone is wearing a mask, only sick children need to go home. The rest, including teachers, can stay in school. This maximizes in-person learning for everyone.
Health and safety are paramount. School administrators must protect the welfare of all students and staff. As an example, I have a daughter with a heart condition. She had three heart surgeries the year COVID exploded. She looks perfectly healthy in the grocery store or the mall, but COVID could be lethal for her. School administrators are working to protect all students and staff, even those who may not be recognizably compromised.
While we could argue the merits of our community leaders’ decisions, it would be of greater service to the community to acknowledge that school boards and administrators are navigating uncharted territory with limited, and sometimes contradictory, information. They are public servants on the front lines trying to make the world a better place, particularly for the children and families they serve. These decisions may look simple from some vantages, but I can assure you they are not. It’s complicated.
Dr. David J. Peak is Superintendent of Schools for Cheyenne Mountain School District 12.