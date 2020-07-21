The human body is complex, dynamic, and filled with individual variability. Like the “butterfly effect,” a small change in one part of a body system can have big effects elsewhere in the body. Bringing balance, or homeostasis, to your body’s systems helps keep you healthy — mind, body and spirit.
While all the body’s systems work together to support homeostasis, let’s look together at the relationship between the mind, immune and nervous systems. Actually, there is an entire field of study called psychoneuroimmunology that illuminates how the brain and body work together to influence the immune system.
In the throes of a global pandemic, “boosting the immune system” has become a popular internet search term. Before dumping hard-earned cash into the next antioxidant berry concoction, let’s revisit the basics.
The immune system defends homeostasis by warding off noxious invaders like parasites, viruses and unfriendly bacteria. If initial lines of immune defense prove unsuccessful, secondary immune cells intervene to clean up infection and reduce inflammation.
These cells also communicate with the brain, part of the central nervous system. Signals from the immune system to the brain “potently alter neural activity, and thereby alter everything that flows from neural activity, mainly behavior, thought and mood,” says Steven Maier, with the University of Colorado. Coronavirus aside, think back to a time you had the common cold. Obviously there were no marathons, motivational speeches or happy dances taking place.
As with most human systems, the relationship is bidirectional. The immune system sends signals to the brain, and the brain sends signals out to the body’s systems. A quick overview of the nervous system illustrates how the butterfly effect takes flight.
In brief, the nervous system regulates homeostasis through electrical and chemical signaling. These signals enable innate reflexes, personal stress responses, sensation, perception, cognition, motivation, attitude, memory and how movement is initiated and sustained.
It’s not just viral or bacterial invaders that influence the nervous and immune system, but also behavioral and psychological events. For many, the most prominent events over the last few months have been riddled with fear and anxiety. These events have created a prime climate for heightened stress reactivity. Even the slightest trigger can spark an ongoing cycle of distorted perceptions, ruminative thinking and waning motivation. Behaviors that follow may not promote optimal immune functioning. (Feel free to name your own vices here.)
While these behaviors are normal, there is another way. The next time you witness your own stress reactivity, stop, identify what you are feeling, what triggers these feelings, and list healthier alternatives.
Supporting strong immune functioning during times of heightened stress requires healthy lifestyle choices and a resilient nervous system. Consistently making healthy choices can be difficult, especially during times of exacerbated stress reactivity. Overriding ingrained habits that temporarily soothe discomfort is tempting. Where, and how, you place your attention makes a big difference. Health or lifestyle coaching can be a great support for those struggling on the path toward their best life. We welcome your questions and requests for guidance!
Jordan Ciambrone is the Senior Director of Corporate Relations at the YMCA. She leads a team of health professionals in designing and implementing wellness programs for various organizations throughout Colorado. To request a complimentary coaching session for you or your organization, please email jciambrone@ppymca.org.