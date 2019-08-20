By Joanna Zaremba
I often feel pressure to produce, to stay busy, and to keep moving.
Along with my “doing” nature, I have a history of perfectionism.
I remember touting it in job interviews in my 20s.
I believed perfectionism was an asset. I’d work harder. I’d care more. But, I ended up feeling rotten like I never did enough or was good enough because I knew I could always do better.
I have no problem with learning from experience and applying that learning to future situations.
I do have a problem — a big problem — with the idea that we can be perfect and we shouldn’t rest until the job is done and the to do list is empty. When is the job really done, and when is the list ever empty?
I’ve struggled this year because I chose to get things done instead of taking time to rest. I committed to enormous amount of movement continuing education, plus personal growth work, so it felt like my list was too full to take a little time to relax.
I didn’t understand until a few months ago how persistent and unhealthy my perfectionism had become and that it was tied to my habit of pushing through exhaustion.
I saw for the first time how deeply perfectionism affected me. I believed that I had to be perfect to survive — that if I wasn’t I could die.
This insight explained so much of my drive to do better and to not let myself rest.
As I unraveled this belief, I felt less pressure right away.
I learned that I can make mistakes, name them out loud, and often create some humor in the process. I don’t have to obsess about screwing up and feel paralyzed. I can own it and move on.
Even though I’ve let pieces of perfectionism go, I still feel the urge to produce in work and in life.
After the full year I’ve had, it took time in the beautiful Colorado backcountry for me to reset. To fully reset, I needed to unplug and be surrounded by mountain views, wildflowers and aspens; to hike and forage; and to hammock and camp.
This trip helped me to remember my needs and what works for me.
I need time to unwind, so I can be present with my son and husband and clients.
And, I’m getting out of the rat race I created for myself. I’m unhooking from the need to constantly produce and to produce perfectly.
I remember the words of a mom with young children diagnosed with a terminal illness. “There’s no time to hurry,” she said. To that I would add, “Or to be perfect.”
Instead, I’m choosing the 4-year-old’s pace. So, I can appreciate him and the magic of living in the paradise we share in our special town.
Joanna Zaremba is a mom and wife, a nature lover, a writer, and a movement and mindfulness teacher. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood for seven years. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.