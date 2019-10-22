Over the last few months, I’ve revisited many callings and passions.
I’m a self-described jack-of-all-trades with lots of interests.
With so many things to learn about and do, it makes sense that at times I am drawn to one area more while my interest in another area falls away.
Last week, I read a passage from the book ”Cooperative and Connected: Helping Children Flourish Without Punishments or Rewards” by Aletha Solter, in which Solter describes learning to play an instrument. It brought her immense joy, and her kids saw her consistently work on a skill until she gained mastery.
What did your parents teach you about learning? Mine didn’t model this diligent, slow way of acquiring a skill, and I wonder whether my own process for learning would be different if they had.
I’ve been reconnecting with my love of photography, which started almost 20 years ago. Although I’ve come to understand camera settings, light, and composition, I realize now I never fully dedicated myself to it.
When adversity struck — like the time I ruined my first roll of film while winding it in the darkroom — I stopped going to the darkroom. When this technical glitch and others came up, I felt uncomfortable, so I moved on to something else.
I held the belief that whatever I tried to learn would come easily, and I wouldn’t have to work at it because so much has come easily for me. And, if learning wasn’t easy, I took it personally. If I couldn’t figure something out, it must mean it was my fault. It was painful to try to find solutions, so I’d quit.
I couldn’t make the leap from feeling flawed to getting curious about what went wrong. I’ve always been a good student who got good grades and was even inducted into Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society, but getting good grades didn’t mean I knew how to work through obstacles to mastering a skill.
As I revisit photography and my other callings this time around, I don’t buy into the belief that it should be easy and that there’s something wrong with me if it isn’t. I’m getting to know curiosity instead of jumping to judgment, and I now trust I can work through and solve problems that come up.
After traveling to Utah for a recent Colorado Mountain Club canyoneering class, I see the canyons in there as a beautiful metaphor for learning. They weren’t formed in a few days or weeks. It took millions of years for the rocks to erode into what we see today.
I wonder what might happen if I take the long view — like the creation of canyons — when it comes to my learning process? Perhaps I could model for my son what it looks like to learn over time with an intention of curiosity instead of frustration and judgment.
Joanna Zaremba is a mom and wife, a nature lover, a writer, a photographer, and a movement and mindfulness teacher. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood for seven years. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.