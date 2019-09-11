By JOANNA ZAREMBA
Does nature speak to you? When it does, do you listen?
I pay attention to the rise and fall of plants throughout the season. I’m always on the hunt for wild food to take note of and to forage. But, recently, nature seemed to be speaking to me on a deeper level.
On one hike, my attention was repeatedly drawn to different creatures. A bee resting on a nearby branch. Each time I tried to inch closer to take its photo, it would swoop in a circle, almost angrily, then go back to its perch. A few minutes later, a bald-faced hornet nest in an apricot tree all abuzz with activity and black and white hornets coming and going. A large, shiny black beetle, moving quickly in the grass.
What did these nature sightings mean? Each one got my attention right away. I stopped and admired and studied them.
Other sightings continued for the next few days.
To me, nature was helping me to see the beauty and magic of each creature’s true nature. Each one has a purpose. They know their job. They don’t question it. They live it.
These sightings reminded me that I, too, have a true nature. I have qualities that make me me. I have gifts that only I can share with the world.
I’ve been opening back up to and remembering the different aspects of my true nature — things that I loved as a kid but that fell away in adulthood. And dreams I had.
As a kid, I remember listing off all of the things I wanted to do when I grew up. I didn’t have one job in mind. I wanted to do and be lots of things.
When I reflect on my life, I’ve done a lot of things. I’ve been a newspaper reporter, a health & wellness director, a yoga teacher, a gardener, a local food rep, a business owner, a mom, a volunteer. I’ve enjoyed lots of hobbies. But, I lost touch with a few loves that I’m feeling called back to. These loves are part of my true nature.
Growing up, I had a strong connection to my grandparents’ horses. I have fond memories of exploring their ranch on horseback. And, I want to find my way home to horses, so I again know them, understand them, and commune with them.
I’m listening to the nature within me and around me. And, I’m remembering my true nature is mine alone. It doesn’t need to be single-focused, and knowing myself, it likely won’t be. All that matters is if I am me. Just like the bees and the bald-faced hornets and the beetles. I can only be me.
Maybe you have also have lost touch with parts of your true nature. It’s never too late to reclaim them. After all, they are you.
Joanna Zaremba is a mom and wife, a nature lover, a writer, and a movement and mindfulness teacher. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood for seven years. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.