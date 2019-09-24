One of the many things I love about my Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood is the sense of community and connection that comes with knowing my neighbors.
I remember meeting one neighbor — Julie McIntyre — at her business Summerland Gardens soon after we bought our house. I was thrilled that she also lived in the Cañon and loved hearing the story of how she started her business at her home before moving to a historic house on Cheyenne Road.
A few months after we met, McIntyre completed a garden consultation for us — I was overwhelmed with our new yard and unsure of where to start.
I was in good hands.
Despite McIntyre’s extensive horticultural background — she has a master’s in horticulture from Colorado State University and was previously curator of tropical plants at both the Denver Botanic Gardens and the Atlanta Botanical Gardens as well as a fellow at the Chanticleer Gardens outside of Philadelphia — she is down to earth and reassuring.
McIntyre wants to help people to be successful with plants, and in my experience, she goes further — she gets to know her customers and their yards.
“For me, it’s about the relationships I’ve made with my customers that’s allowed me to keep going,” she said. “I know where my customers live. It makes it easier to recommend plants or understand the challenges they face when trying to grow things when you know the neighborhood or sometimes the specific yard.”
She’s also a fan of our special neighborhood.
“Our neighborhood is amazing,” McIntyre said. “They have been so supportive of me. They value knowing who they buy from, and that’s what a small business needs to keep going. I don’t know if other neighborhoods have this small-town attitude, but I’m grateful to be a part of this one.”
Over the years, I’ve enjoyed shopping at Summerland Gardens for annual flowers and plants, veggie starts, unique perennials, a lemon tree, an indoor/outdoor rug, Christmas wreaths and unique ornaments, gifts, and freshly roasted green chiles.
Many times, I stopped in with my then baby to catch up and connect with a friendly face and to pet her cat, Marley.
Last April, Summerland Gardens moved to Skyway Plaza, where McIntyre continues to create inviting spaces, inside and out. The walls are adorned with wooden fencing she reclaimed from her previous location, and her chili roaster is outside ready to be fired up, keeping the tradition going.
She still carries locally grown, pesticide-free, pollinator-friendly perennials and annuals, but she now has more room for houseplants, her first passion.
McIntyre wants Summerland Gardens to be “be a little bit of calm and beauty in the chaos and stress of the world. Plants create a great refuge.”
I would add that she has created her own refuge where customers can connect, learn and be inspired by her and the beauty around them.
Joanna Zaremba is a mom and wife, a nature lover, a writer, a photographer, and a movement and mindfulness teacher. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood for seven years. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.