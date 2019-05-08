Intentional Living in Cheyenne Cañon: 5 tips for regaining the movement you’ve lost
As a kid, you probably played in all sorts of ways — running, squatting, climbing, throwing, swinging, hanging, etc. But, when did you last you play (and move) like that?
If you don’t move your body in a certain way for a period of time, your body will stop being able to move that way. It’s how the body conserves energy. If you don’t use it, the body assumes you don’t need it.
You may not care about playing like a kid, but I bet you want and need to keep doing other things that require your body to move well. The good news is you can start moving better now with these practical tips.
1. Notice how you move & try moving differently.
How do you get dressed, stand, sit, and get up and down from the ground or chair? Does one side do something different from the other side?
Now, try doing things in a different way.
Can you put your pants and socks on while balancing on one foot? Can you brush your teeth with your non-dominant hand? What about getting up and down from the ground with less support?
Every cell in your body requires movement to be nourished and to remove toxins. Moving your body in different ways on a regular basis keeps your cells healthy and gives your body (and cells) the input it needs to build tissue that will help you regain the movements you’ve lost.
2. Add a corrective exercise to your routine.
My favorites are calf stretching and massaging my feet with a ball. I also balance on one foot or on a yoga block while I get ready. Need more ideas? Check out my YouTube Channel: Joanna Zaremba.
3. Notice your body’s position, and change it.
Try setting a timer at certain intervals and changing how you sit in a chair. Even better, try sitting on the floor or on cushions on the floor. You won’t need a timer — your body will tell you when it’s ready for a new position. You just need to listen.
4. Stand and walk in better alignment.
Make these adjustments when you’re standing and walking to allow your feet and ankles to work as they were designed and to build stronger hips.
Place your feet pelvis-width apart.
If your feet point out to the side, turn them in so both feet point straight ahead. If this causes discomfort, turn your feet back out a little bit at a time until you reach a comfortable position.
Shift your weight from your toes back toward your heels.
5. Do joyful movement.
Pick an activity you enjoyed in the past, and do it again in some form. Your body will be grateful for the extra movement, and you’ll have fun in the process.
Joanna Zaremba is a mom and wife, a nature lover, a writer, and a movement and mindfulness teacher. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood for seven years. She can be reached at hello@joannazaremba.com.