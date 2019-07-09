As 2019 began, I could sense it would be a year of shedding the old and coming into the new. And, it has been in many ways.
By far, my biggest shift relates to how I’m showing up in life.
Instead of always turning outward, I’m remembering how to listen to myself and my needs, wants, and desires.
As I approach my 40th birthday this summer, I decided to set a goal that would be meaningful for me and what fills me up.
So, I am hiking at least one different trail each day in the 40 days leading up to my 40th birthday. I’m calling it the 40 Trail Challenge.
This challenge suits me particularly well because I love variety and adventure. Before having my son, my husband and I explored new trails often.
In the four and a half years since my son was born, we have done a little exploring — on and off the trail — but not much. For convenience, our habit has shifted to hiking neighborhood trails. It saves time, and we don’t have to get in the car — car rides with our son were grueling for the first few years.
While it’s lovely to walk from your house to a trail and to intimately know it, my heart craves something more. So, for so many reasons the time is right to shake up my routine.
Besides my love of variety, our bodies and minds also thrive on new trails. Staying in the moment is easy when you’re in unfamiliar surroundings. And, your body loves novelty in the form of new terrain underfoot. It was designed for it.
I kicked off the 40 Trail Challenge a few weeks ago. I’ve had a few obstacles — thunderstorms and heat and humidity and fewer trail options while traveling.
But, overall, I’ve loved this challenge. I feel myself getting out of a rut I didn’t realize I needed to escape.
As I write this, I’ve hiked at more than 10 new parks and on more than 43 different trails with delight. I smile as I soak up the trail and the gifts it has to offer me, and I can’t help but wonder why has it taken me so long to figure out I needed this.
I invite you to mix up your routine with your own trail challenge. Just pick how many consecutive days you hike a different trail. Sidewalks count. The point is to explore every day and see how it feels and shifts your life.
If you join me, tag me on Instagram at MoveBetterPlayMore or at Joanna Zaremba Movement on Facebook. Use the hashtag #40trailchallenge, so I can follow your trail challenge. If you aren’t on social media, send me an email.
I hope you’ll sidestep your routine and see what unfolds. For me, that’s where the magic lies.
Joanna Zaremba is a mom and wife, a nature lover, a writer, and a movement and mindfulness teacher. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood for seven years. She can be reached at hello@joannazaremba.com.