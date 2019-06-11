Movement is my way to connect. To myself. To my students. To my community.
It always has been, but I haven’t always realized it.
My movement teacher journey began with yoga. In 2002, I regularly attended a yoga class with Sherri, a teacher who helped me to cultivate acceptance of myself and my body through yoga.
Yoga gave me a path to come home to my body and a way to reconnect and find ease. Because of what it meant to me, I dreamt of one day becoming a yoga teacher. I remember thinking, “Maybe when I’m 40, I’ll be ready.” Sherri was encouraging and supportive, and in 2003, I went for it and trained to teach yoga. I was 24.
Over the last 15 years, I’ve learned a lot about the body, how it works, and how to help restore its function. My current classes don’t resemble anything I taught in the beginning, but the heart of my teaching is the same. It’s me, connecting with my students, showing them care and guiding them to connect with themselves and their bodies while cultivating safety, self-love, and trust.
In class, I get to witness and share space with amazing individuals — each of them capable of changing and growing and learning in ways that are meaningful for them.
At times when work and life are out of balance, I forget the power of movement. Our busy, stressful lives can lead us to feel pain, overwhelmed, drained and alone. It’s easy to let stress take over and to choose distraction over connection to cope. Heck, it’s a cultural norm.
But for me, distraction makes me feel more cut off from my life and my body. Movement does the opposite. When I come home to movement and to my body, I can hold all that shows up in my life. If I reconnect with my body through movement, I can heal, become unstuck, tap into my intuition, and remember what I care most about in life.
There’s a magic to movement, and I’m most reminded of this magic when I’m teaching and I tune into my students’ needs. It’s beautiful and freeing to allow class to shift away from a plan toward meeting those needs. In these moments, I feel deeply connected to my inner wisdom and to my students. These moments are bigger than any of us — they are of true connection, wisdom and beauty.
So, why do I care about movement? Because it connects me to my wisest self that knows we are all the same. That we all hurt. That we all feel overwhelmed at times. And that I’m here to serve others and to help them reconnect with the wisdom of their bodies, so they too can focus on what matters most to them.
Joanna Zaremba is a mom and wife, a nature lover, a writer, and a movement and mindfulness teacher. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood for seven years. She can be reached at hello@joannazaremba.com.