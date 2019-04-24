When I moved to the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood, I felt like I had come home. I’m originally from the Texas Hill Country, and I lived in Austin, the Dallas-Fort Worth area and Delaware before moving to Colorado Springs with my husband in 2011.
On a house-hunting trip before we moved, I stumbled upon the Cañon — which refers to the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood. I looked at several quirky rental houses before I found one I loved near Sacred Grounds Cafe. On my way to drop off the deposit, I learned the house had been rented, sight unseen. I was devastated. That’s when I realized how coveted our neighborhood is.
We reluctantly rented a house near Bear Creek Regional Park for a year and started looking for a house to buy. I knew I wanted to be in the Cañon, to have space for gardening and to be able to hear the chimes from the Shrine of the Sun. I love the chimes — they remind me of the tower bells from my college days at the University of Texas.
Few Cheyenne Cañon houses were for sale and they were often sold before they were even listed. As it turned out, a friend I met while trail building in North Cheyenne Cañon Park was selling his house. In July 2012, we bought his house before it went on the market.
In the seven years we’ve lived in Cheyenne Cañon, our family has come to value so much about this community. We moved here for trails, but we found a place to belong. We know about 70 of our neighbors. We attend annual neighborhood get-togethers. We enjoy play dates with my son and neighborhood kids regularly. We know people we can count on if we need help in a pinch.
The nearby trails feel like an extension of our backyard. When we first moved here, I led nature programs at the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center as a volunteer. Besides trail building, we’ve volunteered at clean-up events and try to pack trash out when we see it. We‘re unofficial trail ambassadors.
You can find me hiking most days, observing nature, visiting with neighbors, and soaking up solitude. I’m a movement and mindfulness teacher and I work to practice what I teach by walking or biking our errands when possible, adding bits of movement into our day. You can find us walking to run errands off 8th Street, up to visit the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo or over for lunch at the Ivywild School.
I’m excited to share what inspires me about our community in this new, bi-monthly column, “Intentional Living in Cheyenne Cañon.” One week month, I will share tips for how you can feel your best with restorative exercise, yoga and mindfulness. Another week each month, I will share stories and information about our community — trail updates, fascinating neighbors, events, and more.
I hope you’ll join me on this journey into living a bit more intentionally in our wonderful Cheyenne Mountain communities.
Joanna Zaremba is a mom and wife, a nature lover, a writer, and a movement and mindfulness teacher. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood for seven years. She can be reached at hello@joannazaremba.com.