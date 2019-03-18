Different team. Different year. Similar results.
Last May, the Cheyenne Mountain baseball team finished the season as the Class 4A runner-up. The Indians fashioned a solid 18-8 record along the way.
This year’s group has a few different faces, and after defeating The Classical Academy, 8-0, at home in a non-league game on March 12, Cheyenne Mountain improved to 3-1.
Cheyenne Mountain junior Michael Ellis threw three-hit ball over five innings, striking out six and walking two to earn the victory. Sophomore Brad Helton tossed the final two innings, allowing one hit.
The game was actually TCA’s home game, but had to be moved to Cheyenne Mountain due to standing water on the Titans’ home field.
“It’s good to get that first home win in front of our own fans, even though it technically wasn’t a home game,” said Ellis, who also had two hits and drove in three runs. “I want to build off this win, and I know all of our guys want to build off this momentum as well.”
Cheyenne Mountain coach Mark Swope has never been one to boast about his teams. He keeps his players motivated by focusing on that day’s opponent and not looking ahead at the schedule.
Cheyenne Mountain began the season by playing three games in the Caveman Baseball Classic in Carlsbad, N.M. The Indians went 2-1. Their loss was to Carlsbad, 9-0.
“They have great tradition down there, and Carlsbad is one of the top programs in the Southwest,” Swope said. “They have a beautiful facility. A million-dollar field. All turf. We play most of our games on turf, so it was an easy decision to go down there.
“That tournament was loaded with some great talent. And since we have an experienced team, I wanted to take them down and face some tough competition early.”
The Indians play in one of the toughest 4A leagues in the state, the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference. The top five teams will likely be Cheyenne Mountain, Lewis-Palmer, Air Academy, Palmer Ridge and Discovery Canyon. The Indians were 5-3 against those teams in 2018.
“We get to see that high level of pitching, and our pitchers get to face elevated hitters who lead the league most years,” said Indians junior pitcher and co-captain Cam Buckler.
Cheyenne Mountain junior center fielder and co-captain Hank Morley said the Indians’ strong tradition is a motivating factor.
“You feel good when you have the Cheyenne uniform on,” he said, “You feel like you’re representing a whole team.”
Senior shortstop and co-captain Aaron Berkhoff, a .386 hitter last year with 23 RBIs and 11 extra-base hits, believes this year’s team can achieve great success.
“The sophomores from last year have grown up, and they’re a little more experienced,” Berkhoff said. “I’m really confident with these guys.”
Among the key players Cheyenne Mountain lost to graduation last season were shortstop Chase McCleary (.377, 25 RBIs), center fielder AJ Carpenter (.329), right fielder Jack Denker (.366, 21 RBIs) and catcher Jason Randall (.250).
“We lost some guys, but when you have the nucleus of the core coming back, it’s kind of easy to build on the success we had last year,” Swope said.