Beginning in the fall of 2020, the Cheyenne Mountain High School football program will be competing on a considerably more level playing field.
The Colorado High School Activities Association’s recent new alignment for prep football should allow the Indians to rebuild, rearm and start anew in a league that is much more to their level.
“It gives our program the opportunity to play some good, competitive games,” said Cheyenne Mountain coach Jay Saravis. “I hope all the games we play are good and close and competitive.”
Saravis arrived on the Cheyenne Mountain football scene in the summer of 2017 from New York and directed the Indians to a 5-5 record. Last year he saw his team fall to 2-8, including a forfeit to state-power Pine Creek due to a lack of enough varsity players.
In 2014, Cheyenne Mountain had to forfeit its final two games due to small numbers.
Cheyenne Mountain was able to finish last season, but Saravis barely had 20 varsity players on his roster. Things have not improved much in the past eight months
“It looks like we’ll be in the 20s to start this season,” Saravis said. “If we stay healthy, we’ll be able to compete with some teams. We’re going to line up and play and do the best we can.”
The new football alignment continues for the next two-year cycle.
The CHSAA board based its decision on several criteria, including enrollment numbers, competitive balance within each conference, geography, risk minimization, success/non-success and school participation percentage. Regular season and postseason implications were also factored into the decision.
Cheyenne Mountain will play in the Class 4A I-25 Conference with five other schools that face similar circumstances. The rest of the league consists of Liberty, Falcon, Palmer (moving down from 5A), Widefield and Thornton. Only the league champion will be allowed into the new 24-team playoff tournament.
“That’s what (the CHSAA) decided, and I think that’s fair,” Saravis said. “If you want to pick up some regular season games against a powerhouse and see where you stand, you can still do that.”
Cheyenne Mountain High School has an enrollment of nearly 1,300, but the football program has struggled to maintain numbers. For the second year, Saravis will not have enough players to field a C-squad. There are only a handful of freshmen out for summer conditioning.
Saravis believes one of the big factors hurting football programs — noting there is a decline in numbers in the state and nationally — are one-sport athletes.
“All these club coaches have brainwashed these kids into thinking that (they) have to play just one sport,” Saravis said. “I’ve sent enough kids onto college, and I’ve interacted with enough college coaches to know that they want multi-sport athletes. They want kids to play every sport. Football in the fall, basketball or wrestling in the winter, and baseball or track in the spring.”
Saravis had one four-sport athlete on his team last fall. Then-sophomore Brad Helton lettered in football, golf, basketball and baseball. Helton’s father, Barry, played in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers and won two Super Bowl rings as a punter.