Javonte Jackson hasn’t just picked up where he left off last winter, he has skyrocketed to another stratosphere.
The 6-foot-5 Cheyenne Mountain guard/forward is arguably among the best basketball players in the Pikes Peak region, and he’s only a junior.
“I think anybody who knows Javonte saw this coming,” said Indians senior forward Will Louis. “His size, his quickness, his ability — he has the natural ability to get an open shot that a lot of people don’t have. He can create distance and separation. He has a very high IQ.”
Johnson began this season in spectacular fashion, scoring a career-high 40 points (14 of 19 from the field, 9 of 9 from the free throw line) and grabbing a career-best 16 rebounds in a 76-42 victory over Widefield.
He followed that up with games of 22, 26 and 23 points to lead Cheyenne Mountain to a 3-1 record out of the gate. He is averaging 27.8 points and 12.3 rebounds.
“I put in a lot of work over the summer and it’s paying off right now,” Johnson said before a recent practice.
Johnson was hard to miss last year as a sophomore when he averaged 16.3 points and 6.4 rebounds. Not only has he improved all facets of his game, he’s gained the confidence of a leader on the court.
“If I’m open, I’m going to do what I do,” he said. “If I’m not open, I will rely on Will and other guys to make things happen.”
Johnson has already been offered a Division I college scholarship to the University of Northern Colorado. Colorado, Colorado State and Nebraska, among other schools, are also seriously recruiting him.
“Every day at practice, Javonte is our hardest worker,” said Indians senior forward Nicholas Bassett. “He’s extremely athletic and long with his size. He can score from all angles on the floor.
“But he’s also great on the defensive side of the ball, and he’s a great teammate.”
Before the season began, Cheyenne Mountain coach Elgin Fitzgerald was optimistic Johnson would continue to elevate his game.
“But I don’t think I ever expected him to have the start that he’s had,” Fitzgerald said. “Last year he came in and kind of surprised some people a little bit. His stats were pretty consistent throughout the year.
“If he’s able to keep this pace up this season, those are some pretty incredible numbers.”
Fitzgerald has loved watching Johnson expand his game.
“I think when he first started playing at the high school level, he was going to score and get his points,” Fitzgerald said. “Then he learned, ‘I can play defense. I’m going to the leading rebounder. I’m going to be the leading scorer.’
“He wants to get assists, steals, everything. He continues to improve in all those areas. And he does it all in a very shy, humble way.”
Fitzgerald knows what it’s like to be the focal point of a team. He was a star center at Palmer more than a dozen years ago and was heavily recruited. He ended up signing with Dartmouth, where had a solid collegiate career.
“I told him to enjoy this recruiting process because it will only happen once,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s really fun and enjoyable to have all the attention and have everybody wanting you.
“Things tend to come together. When the time is right, and the school is a good fit, he’ll know.”
With Johnson leading the way, the Indians are hoping to make a deep playoff run. They were 10-15 a year ago and won a Class 4A first-round playoff game before losing to eventual state champion Longmont.