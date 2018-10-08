Five days prior to its scheduled football game with Pine, Creek, Cheyenne Mountain High School athletic director Kris Roberts announced that the Indians were forfeiting the Oct. 6 matchup due a lack of viable varsity players.
“We considered all our options and didn’t feel it the best thing for us or our kids to play a football game,” Roberts said. “It came down to injuries, eligibility, discipline. We started looking at things closer and didn’t think it was wise.”
Incredibly, a similar scenario occurred with Cheyenne’s football program in 2014 when it was forced to forfeit the final two games of that season.
Roberts said several factors contributed into he and head coach Jay Saravis agreeing on the decision to forfeit the Pine Creek game. Roberts noted that only 23 players dressed out for Cheyenne Mountain’s Sept. 28 game at Widefield (a 35-20 loss), with seven to eight Indians in uniform being sub-varsity freshmen.
“You’re not going to want a 112-pound freshman running down kickoffs, and that was position we were facing,” Roberts said.
The following day, a C-squad game was played between the two schools and it was obvious to Roberts that it did not make any sense to have freshman play up against Pine Creek just for the sake of trying to field a varsity squad when consequences might include unnecessary exposure to injury.
“We want a safe experience for our kids,” Roberts said. “Our hope is that some things correct themselves and we can again field a full varsity team.”
Cheyenne Mountain has an enrollment of about 1,300 students. Roberts said that about 425 students are participating in one of the eight fall sports.
The football team started the season with about 65 players in the program, according to Saravis, covering two levels. About 35 of them were considered varsity.
Cheyenne Mountain is scheduled to play a home game against Vista Ridge on Saturday. Roberts said he would announce by Monday if that game was still on. The Cheyenne Edition went to press prior to the announcement.
Cheyenne Mountain is having a tough start to its season after a solid 2016 campaign in which it went 5-5. The Indians are 1-5 this fall. At the same time last year, they were 5-1, but lost their final four games.
In 2014, the Indians were 1-7 at the time they forfeited their final two games. The team rebounded in a relatively short time to get back to respectability, going 2-8 in 2015 and 6-4 in 2016.