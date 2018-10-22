The Cheyenne Mountain volleyball team closed out the league portion of its schedule Thursday with a three-set loss (15-25, 15-25, 14-25) to long-time rival Lewis-Palmer.
That came as a surprise to few in the Indians’ gymnasium. Lewis-Palmer (17-1, 7-0 in the Class 4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference) entered the match as the No. 1 ranked 4A team in the state and third among all classifications, and winners of 28 consecutive sets.
“This was a huge game and we were happy to go out there and fight,” said Indians’ junior middle hitter Jackie Martensen. “We learned a lot in those three games. I think if we take a deep breath and realize we’re all good players we can play with them.”
Cheyenne Mountain (2008-12, 2015) and Lewis-Palmer (2013-14, 2016-17) have combined to win the last 10 state championships.
Senior libero Sydney Wagner was a freshman the last time Cheyenne Mountain won a state volleyball title. Though she was not a member of the varsity that season, she remembers it fondly.
“They were like the coolest people,” she said with a smile. “One of the best players on that team, Bethany Cullity, is now an assistant coach and she has helped me so much. She’s taken me under her wing and taught me how to be a libero and be the best I can because I have never played this position before.”
The Indians (9-10, 3-4) found themselves 24th in the RPI standings after the Lewis-Palmer match. The top 36 teams advance to the state tournament, with the top 12 hosting 3-team regionals.
“This is kind of like a rebuilding year” said first-year Cheyenne Mountain coach Gail Sanchez. “There are a lot of things we’re working on to strengthen the team. My focus as a head coach is to create a team environment where these girls really respect each other. They trust each other. And at the end of the day they have each other’s back.”
Sanchez and her crew will host the storied Cheyenne Mountain Tournament this weekend. Lewis-Palmer will make a return trip to the gym, along with the state’s top two teams — Chaparral (the only team to beat Lewis-Palmer this season) and Valor Christian.
“There’s no doubt in my mind we’re going to regionals,” Sanchez said. “You always find out your weaknesses when you play against tough teams, and Lewis-Palmer is a tough team. There will be a lot of tough teams at our tournament.”
Sanchez pointed to the Eaglecrest Tournament earlier this season when her team defeated Eaton, the No. 1 3A team in the state, in five sets.
“We kind of are underdogs in a way, so ‘let’s go, let’s go,” Sanchez said. “I want to shock people.”
Indians’ junior outside hitter Ella Eddy believes she and her teammates will make a whole lot of noise over the next few weeks.
“My aspiration is to always win a state championship and I think this team has the potential to do that,” she said. “I know we have to run through teams like Lewis-Palmer, but we can rise to the challenge.”