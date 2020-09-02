The Cheyenne Mountain High School softball team dropped to 1-2 after losing its Class 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference game at Rampart, 12-10, on Aug. 25.
The Indians took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Rampart scored eight in the bottom of the third and four more in the fourth to take a commanding 12-4 lead.
Cheyenne Mounted scored five runs in the seventh.
The Indians won their season opener over The Classical Academy, 17-9, on Aug. 21.
Cheyenne Mountain is being coached this season by Kelly Cornejo. She is the fifth head coach in six seasons for the program.