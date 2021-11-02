Indianapolis is Americana at its best. Smiling Midwesterners are happy to greet you, historic destinations and cultural venues abound, and a variety of local delicacies delight the palate. All this wonderfulness is surrounded by rolling farmland boasting crops such as corn that in late summer is “as high as an elephant’s eye”!
Here was a fine place for me to visit and rekindle sweet and precious friendships forged long ago. In early September, I gathered with six Chi Omega sorority sisters to celebrate our ongoing camaraderie. We had first met as naive college freshman at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri during the late 1960s. Periodically, we gather for several days to reconnect while exploring our destination location. More importantly, we regale each other with the re-telling of those hilarious stories about our coming-of-age years spent together in middle America.
Our hostess arranged a variety of delightful daily excursions. On Day One, we went to Newfields for tours of the Indianapolis Museum of Art, and the Lilly House. We aexperienced THE LUME Exhibit, described as multi-sensory, digital art that highlighted the work of artist, Vincent Van Gogh. THE LUME is truly extraordinary, and not to be missed! Visitors feel as though they have entered one of Van Gogh’s paintings and are immersed in the beauty of his art through music, words, light and the brilliant colors he used. Constantly moving images are projected on the walls and floors, and visitors are free to wander or remain stationary to absorb the experience.
The Lilly House is part of the Newfields estate that was donated in 1966 to the Art Association of Indianapolis by the Lilly family. This luxurious yet inviting country home is surrounded by formal and woodland gardens designed by the famed Olmsted Brothers. The downstairs is fully furnished in 1930s style, with much of the furniture and decorative arts that are original to the house from when the Lilly family lived there.
A stroll through the gardens is a must! Pathways and stone steps twist and turn leading to “follies”: surprising and delightful nooks showcasing pergolas, fountains, waterfalls and seating areas. It’s easy to spend a day at Newfields, having lunch on the patio and exploring the art and surrounding landscapes.
On Day Two, we visited the Carmel Arts & Design District for some retail therapy, to view public art exhibits, and to appreciate a wide variety of American architecture. Of note are 20 life-size sculptures created by J. Seward Johnson Jr. These lifelike bronze figures are eternally posed along the sidewalks engaged in ordinary activities that invite the viewer to take a closer look. A little girl waters flowers, a painter focuses on his easel, a street musician entertains passersby, and a boy is learning to ride a bike.
Then there was lunch! The prize-winning classic, hand-breaded pork tenderloin sandwich at Muldoon’s on Main must be tasted. It’s huge and mouthwatering. One sandwich is easily big enough for two people. Our group finished up with a slice of homemade banana cream pie accompanied by seven forks.
On Day Three, we headed to downtown Indy for a tour of the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site. Harrison’s Italianate mansion, built in 1875, contains a fabulous collection of his belongings, furnishings, and presidential memorabilia. The 23rd president served from 1889-1893, returning to his home in Indianapolis after failing to be reelected.
A knowledgable tour guide led us through the mansion, explaining the remarkable history of the Harrison family. We learned that Harrison’s grandfather, William Henry Harrison, was the ninth president of the United States. Benjamin Harrison was actively involved in promoting anti-slavery legislation and legislation for women. Many examples of the lovely artwork created by his first wife, Caroline, are exhibited throughout the home. Caroline, who held very progressive views, died in 1892 of tuberculosis. In 1896, Harrison married his wife’s niece, Mary, creating quite a scandal!
No trip to Indianapolis is complete without lunch at The Cake Bake Shop. This restaurant is a magical wonderland that enchants all ages with hidden delights, frilly pink garlands, twinkling white lights and crystal chandeliers. Lunches are delicious, but diners come for the desserts. The cake room is a feast for the eyes and anticipating palates. Choosing one is impossible, so once again we did some sharing. Yum!
Although our group only experienced a few of the gems of Indianapolis, I would love to return and continue to explore this delightful Midwestern city. In two years, the plan is for us to meet in Orlando, and once again laugh, eat, explore and have some new adventures!
Libby Kinder is a freelance writer and retired clinical mental health counselor. She and her husband have lived in southwest Colorado Springs for 16 years. Contact Libby with comments and travel ideas at suchafinesight@pikespeaknewspapers.com.