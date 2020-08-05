By Danny Summers
The Aug. 7, 1978, issue of Sports Illustrated — featuring Cincinnati Reds first baseman Pete Rose on the cover — ran a lengthy story and photos on the first-ever United States National Sports Festival. It took place in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs was the only city to bid for the festival, which later changed its name to the U.S. Olympic Festival.
Nearly 2,200 athletes from around the country descended on the Pikes Peak region. Several events took place at the Air Force Academy. Admission to most of the events was free. None cost more than $3 to enter.
The four-day festival was sponsored by the U.S. Olympic Committee. The idea was to stage a national sports festival in off-Olympic years. Colorado Springs also hosted the 1979 event, which showcased the U.S. men’s hockey team that went on to win the gold medal at the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympic Games.
Sports Illustrated writer Joe Jares wrote in great detail about the inaugural event. He penned more than 2,500 words, mentioning such landmarks as Pikes Peak and Memorial Park. The headline for his story was “It Was A Towering Success.”
Jares wrote that “skeptics expected it to be chaotic with 2,165 athletes competing in 26 sports in venues up to 40 miles apart.” But the $1.4-million undertaking, he wrote, “impressively survived the D-day logistics as well as a severe hailstorm that played havoc with track, archery and field hockey events.”
The Air Force Academy hosted archery, team handball and track and field events. Many of the athletes stayed in what Jares described as the “barracks” at the Academy.
Arnie Robinson, the 1976 Olympic long-jump champion, was hoping to get off a leap of 28 feet at 7,280 feet altitude. After all, eight years earlier at the Mexico City Olympic Games, American Bob Beamon set a world-record of 29 feet, 2½ inches. But on a cloudy, windy afternoon at the Academy, Robinson could do no better than 26-7¾. He won the event, but he wasn’t happy, according to Jares.
“I came here to jump 28 feet,” Robinson told Jares. “I didn’t come to win. If it’s impossible for me to jump 28 feet, I’m wasting my time. But with that wind, nobody could have jumped even 27 feet.”
The team handball coach was 6-foot, 6-inch Tom Schneeberger, who started playing on the club level as an Air Force Academy cadet. Schneeberger was also the Academy’s third all-time leading scorer in basketball. He was drafted by the Denver Nuggets, but due to his five-year post-graduation commitment, he gave up on basketball to become a team handball player. He went on to compete in the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Games.
Men’s volleyball took place at the then relatively new Coronado High School gymnasium. The West team’s star was UCLA’s Steve Salmons.
The inaugural National Sports Festival ended with a fireworks show atop Pikes Peak.
Jares’ Sports illustrated story was accompanied by several photographs, including one of Linda Fratianne winning the gold in Women’s figure skating at the old Broadmoor World Arena, and several shots of athletes competing at the Air Force Academy.
The Festival’s final year was 1995, when Denver hosted the event. Colorado Springs, after hosting the first two events, would also host the 1983 event.
The event was also held in such cities as Indianapolis, Houston, Oklahoma City, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, St. Louis and San Antonio.