From food and dancing to exotic cars, attendees of the inaugural ¡La Vida! Colorado Springs event will enjoy an evening of Latin/Hispanic culture at The Country Club of Colorado on Friday.
¡La Vida! Colorado Springs is the Colorado Springs Hispanic Business Council‘s fundraising event with an informal, celebratory twist.
“We wanted to do something that was unique to Latino culture,” said Joe Aldaz, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Hispanic Business Council-Hispanic Chamber. “This is our major fundraiser, so we wanted to do something that celebrated our Latino and Hispanic culture.”
The chamber provides various resources to Hispanic-owned and small business enterprises in the community. Aldaz said the Latino population is the fastest growing population in Colorado Springs and is expected to make up nearly 50% of El Paso County by 2050.
“When you talk about ‘Latino,’ that means many different things to different people. If you look in our community, we have a Cuban culture, Puerto Rican, Brazilian, and we also have a Chicano culture as well, which are those first and second-generation Americans who were born from Mexican parents,” said Aldaz. “So, it is a very diverse culture.”
This is why he believes it is crucial to share the cultural immmersion experience of ¡La Vida! Colorado Springs with the community.
“The inclusion piece is very important to me,” said Aldaz. “I am trying to promote inclusion for our community members to gain a perspective of what the Latino culture is about and what we celebrate.”
The Hispanic Council has partnered with several restaurants to offer a taste of the Hispanic and Latin cuisines of the Americas. Musicians including Ryan Flores and salsa, flamenco dance group Sontres will be performing live. VIP guests will have the unique opportunity to mix and mingle with “The Latino James Bond,” Hollywood actor Alejandro de Hoyos. A car show open to all vehicles is also part of the event.
“For people who may not have experienced [Latin culture], to come out to an event like this would be such an eye-opening experience and such a fun thing that they just haven’t experienced before,” said Ashley Maniscalco, marketing and communications coordinator for SANDIA Advertising, a partner of The Hispanic Council helping promote the event. “I am really excited to have something like this in our backyard.”
Added Aldaz, “Our [Hispanic/Latino] culture likes to eat, drink, and be social. So, this is a perfect fit for what we want to do, and we invite the community to participate and enjoy a unique type of event that celebrates a certain culture here in the Colorado Springs community.”