Retired U.S. Air Force veteran John Sullivan, 75, and his wife, Marge, 74, had settled in to their new home east of Colorado Springs when COVID-19 restrictions hit their community.
Public health officials warned residents 65 and older with underlying medical conditions about an increased risk for contracting severe COVID-19 illness. A March 2020 statewide “Stay at home” order only added to the already darkened mood of the Sullivans, both wheelchair users.
In time, the Sullivans learned about the Choose Home initiative, a program that provides companionship to senior veterans at risk of moving into a nursing home or other institution. Silver Key, an agency that assists seniors with quality of life issues, is among five organizations participating in the national pilot of the Choose Home initiative.
“The Sullivans were left in their home, but left in isolation … and had to rely on someone to drive a vehicle, and we wanted to help them,” said Silver Key Veteran Coordinator Robert Foutz.
According to Derek Wilson, the Silver Key chief strategy officer, the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2019 partnered with AmeriCorps to launch Choose Home. AmeriCorps decided Colorado Springs was right for the program.
“AmeriCorps knew Colorado Springs has about 100,000 military vets and thought we would be a good fit for the program,” Wilson said.
The nationally funded VA initiative for senior veterans honors self-determination and helps aging veterans avoid institutions so they can thrive in the least restrictive environment. Volunteer companions, trained on veteran-specific topics and concerns, provide companionship to senior veterans.
Air Force veteran Jack Schoen was among the first to finish Choose Home volunteer orientation. His wife, Kathy, also an Air Force veteran and a Silver Key Senior Services food pantry volunteer, joined her husband in the pilot program as a volunteer.
About that time, Marge received a program flyer and contacted Silver Key. After identifying common interests and experiences, Foutz brought the two couples together. “After about two weeks he (Foutz) called me back and said he found a couple for us,” Marge said in a video provided by Silver Key.
Their first meeting led to months of phone conversations with Jack that proved therapeutic for John Sullivan. “He looked forward to Jack’s phone calls. It gave him a chance to talk to somebody, kind of relieve his military life and give him purpose,” Marge said of her husband.
Soon afterward, the Schoens delivered groceries and comfort items to the Sullivans. And in October the Schoens shared a picnic with the Sullivans at Bear Creek Park. The Sullivans bought a van modified for wheelchair use and the Schoens were trained to operate the vehicle.
“Having Jack and Kathy as friends has been real good. It’s a good program and I hope it expands more and includes more veterans,” John Sullivan said in the video.
Jack Schoen added, “As much as it’s helped them out, it’s an honor to do it. We feel like we get more out of it than they do. To help other people is gratifying.”
“A lot of vets have been isolated and I’m sure a lot of them too, need friends,” Kathy Shoen said.
In April, VA Eastern Colorado Heath Care System geriatrics and extended care social workers commended Silver Key Senior Services for a successful implementation of the Choose Home initiative.
As the pandemic response normalized physical separations, Choose Home guaranteed social connections. With vaccines underway and restrictions tapering off, the pilot program is ready to expand.
“It’s about veterans helping veterans. So, if you know of a senior who is isolated and is a veteran who’d benefit from the program, we need you to reach out to them and let them know we are here,” Foutz said.
To learn more about the Choose Home initiative visit silverkey.org/vets.
To get involved, call 719-884-2361 or email vets@silverkey.org.
Anyone concerned about a veteran should call the veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1), text 838255 or visit veteranscrisisline.net.