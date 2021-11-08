On Thursday, we celebrate Veterans Day, a day when we pay homage the men and women who have served in our armed forces and those who continue to defend America’s freedom.
Veterans Day comes but once a year to commemorate the formal ending of World War I in 1918, now more than 103 years ago.
In Colorado, nearly 10% of our adult population are veterans, and the state is home to more than 403,000 of the nation's nearly 20 million veterans, according to data compiled by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Here in the Pikes Peak region, with our numerous military installations and scores of active duty and retired service members among our neighbors, we are perhaps more attuned to honoring those who serve on a daily basis. Or we should be.
This year is a good time to highlight and honor our World War II veterans, who are now in their 90s and older.
To quote from a recent Pikes Peak Courier guest column by Teller County Commissioner and retired Army colonel and combat veteran Dan Williams:
"Only 240,329 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II are alive today and 234 of them die each day. Said another way, only 1.8% of our WWII veterans are still with us. Even more sobering, of the 140,000 Americans who fought on D-Day (June 6, 1944), only 2,625 survive. As of this writing there are only 3,539 living WWII veterans left in Colorado. Although underreported, COVID has taken a heavy toll on this population, and continues to do so.
There is still time. This year on Veterans Day, reach out to them. This is our opportunity to ask one more question, record one more living history, learn one more lesson, and another chance to say thank you before we have to say goodbye."
Please keep our veterans in mind this week, and always.
Below are some small ways to remember our veterans this week.
THURSDAY
Veterans Day Dinner sponsored by American Legion Post 1980 for Teller County area veterans and their families, 5 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park.
In Vino Veritas for Veterans — With wine and hors d’oeuvres to benefit National Veterans Vocational Village, 7-9 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, Colorado Springs, $65. Reservations required: 719-488-3019.
Fee-Free Day — Fees will be waived for entry to national forests in Colorado for Veterans Day; tinyurl.com/rxxnbaj8.
FRIDAY
Boot Barn Hall Vet Fest — With performances by the Black Rose Band, Cody Cozz and Mitch Carter, 5 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs, $15-$20, free for active and retired military. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
SATURDAY
Veterans Day Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and finish by 3:30 p.m., Senior Community Center, 100 Railroad St., Florence. Wheelchairs will have some difficulty, strollers should be able to complete courses, leashed pets allowed on trail; Curt Converse, 719-591-8193.
ONGOING
The National Museum of World War II Aviation tours — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, 755 Aviation Way, $11-$17, free for WWII veterans. Tickets: worldwariiaviation.org.
Pikes Peak Detachment of the Marine Corps League Meeting — 8 a.m. breakfast, meeting starts at 9 a.m., third Saturday, DAV Chapter 26, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd., $10 for breakfast; pikespeakmcl.org.
•••
Deals for Veterans Day and beyond in the Colorado Springs area:
• Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar — Free All-American Burger with choice of cheese and one basic side (fries, tots, sweet potato fries or chips) for dine-in only, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 11. Proof of service is required. baddaddysburgerbar.com
• Bonefish Grill — Heroes Discount offering 10% off all service members, veterans and first responders’ checks all day, every day with show of valid ID. bonefishgrill.com
• Bubba’s 33 – Free lunch 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11. Raincheck vouchers, good through May 30, 2022, for veterans and active military in Bubba’s 33 parking lot tent. Proof of service required. bubbas33.com
• Chili’s — Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11. Available for dine-in only. chilis.com
• Dickey’s Barbecue — Barbecue at Home with 15% off all orders for veterans when they use the code VETERAN15, Nov. 11 to Dec. 31. Barbecue At Home ships products nationwide. dickeys.com
• Fazoli’s — Free regular spaghetti with meat or marinara on Nov. 10 and 11. fazolis.com
• On The Border — Free Pick 2 Combo Nov. 11. ontheborder.com
• Red Lobster — Free appetizer or dessert on Nov. 11. Proof of service required. redlobster.com
• Red Robin — Veterans and active- duty military who are Red Robin Royalty members can redeem a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries through Nov. 14 for dine-in or to-go. redrobin.com
• Rock Bottom Brewery — Active and retired military get 10% off all day Nov. 11. rockbottom.com
• Starbucks — Veterans, military service members and military spouses get a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee at participating stores on Nov. 11. starbucks.com
• Texas Roadhouse — Texas Roadhouse will hand out dinner vouchers at the stores’ parking lots on Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans and active-duty military can redeem their dinner vouchers when the restaurant opens for dinner, through May 30, 2022. texasroadhouse.com.
Editor of this publication and the three other Pikes Peak Newspapers weeklies, Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than six years. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.