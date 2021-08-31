As he settles into his role as the coach of Colorado College’s hockey team and looks for a more permanent place to live, Kris Mayotte resides in campus housing. It’s not his ideal living situation, but at least it saves money on gas.
Which is good, seeing as the coach takes any chance he can to drive past his team’s new facilities.
The final touches are being put into place on the Ed Robson Arena, where his team will play this season, and Mayotte loves to watch the progress.
“Fortunately, and unfortunately, I still live in campus housing across the street, so I get a lot of different views from it,” Mayotte said. “I’ll literally take the long way home, do multiple laps around the block.”
On Aug. 24, media members got their first look at the new ice in the arena that has Mayotte so excited. The Tigers, however, have yet to see it. Mayotte is saving that for the team’s first practice this week.
“When we walk in as a team and we experience it together, I want it to feel like this is our home,” he said. “Patience is a virtue. We will hold it away for a little bit.”
Mayotte says he’s gotten positive feedback from everyone who has seen a glimpse of the ice, but photos and videos don’t do it justice. The Pennsylvania native likened it to the mountain views he’s getting accustomed to in Colorado Springs.
“You take what you think is the perfect picture on your phone, and then you don’t even send it because you’re like, ‘That’s not exactly what I’m looking at,’” Mayotte said. “And this place has that type of wow factor. I think when you first walk in you see that it has a grand presence to it.”
Mayotte has seen his fair share of arenas. The first-year coach has been on staff at Cornell, St. Lawrence, Providence, and most recently Michigan, but says none of those facilities compare to Ed Robson.
“This is No. 1,” he said. “Obviously, it is brand new, and there is a ton of incredible thought put into this place, not just for our team, but for our community, for the students.”
The facilities will serve as a recruiting tool going forward, which is crucial for a team that hasn’t had a winning season since 2011. The new arena is just one step in the right direction of turning around a program that plays in the difficult National Collegiate Hockey Conference, with teams like 2018 and 2019 NCAA Tournament champions Minnesota-Duluth and eight-time winners Denver and North Dakota.
“The biggest thing (about the arena) is that it shows that CC is committed to hockey,” Mayotte said. “Kids come into this league with big dreams and big goals. They want to compete for championships, and they want to be the best players they can be.”
Contact the writer: eden.laase@gazette.com